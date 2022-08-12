She-Hulk Head Writer Says Daredevil Won't Be as Dark as Netflix Series

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will not only see Charlie Cox make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his first appearance since Spider-Man: No Way Home, it will also mark the first time he's suited up as Daredevil in the MCU. Though fans of the Netflix series may be expecting one version of the Man Without Fear, the new Disney+ series will be showing us a different version of old hornhead. Speaking in an interview with The Direct, series creator and head writer Jessica Gao opened up about the new version of Daredevil that the series will be bringing to life.

"Charlie (Cox) is so wonderful. He's so game to do whatever, and he's such a wonderful actor, and a wonderful human being," Gao revealed. "What was so fun about bringing him and Daredevil into our world is that people have already seen a Daredevil who is very dramatic, little bit on the heavy side, very dark, brooding. And it was so fun to be able to do-and we do this with every character cameo from the MCU-is we take them from the environment that you know them from, which is a much more dramatic and action-oriented role, much more on the serious side, and we bring them into our world and they get to play in the tone of She-Hulk. And they got to explore and we get to see a lighter side of that character."

Gao also revealed to the outlet that they were stunned when they found out they could use the character in the series, revealing that they believed at any point someone might appear to tell them "just kidding!"

"I don't think we ever, in a million years, thought that we would be allowed to use them, because we didn't know what the status was of the character," Gao said recently in a chat with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con about using Daredevil. "And then, I can't remember how, we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, 'Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?' And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn't believe it, we thought we were being pranked."

In Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)-an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases-must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on August 18.