Vincent D’Onofrio Wraps on ‘Daredevil’ With Season 3 Tease

The fight for Hell’s Kitchen is about to heat up once again, and this time it looks like the Kingpin of Crime won’t hesitate to get his hands dirty.

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio revealed he has wrapped filming on the third season of Daredevil, and celebrated the occasion with a tease for fans. Take a look in the photo below:

I wrapped on DD last night. What we have coming for you is really something. @Daredevil @netflix pic.twitter.com/UzlH80xp2I — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) May 19, 2018

D’Onofrio is returning as Wilson Fisk in the new season, presumably in a main role as part of the cast. The character played a major part in the first season of the series, serving as the primary antagonist for Matt Murdock and his vigilante alter ego Daredevil.

After the first season ended with Fisk being imprisoned, the character only made brief appearances in Daredevil Season 2, possibly deducing the secret identity of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

D’Onofrio previously teased what his character would be up to in Season 3 during an interview with Collider, praising the new showrunner Erik Oleson.

“It’s hard to top the first season, with Steven DeKnight’s writing, but Erik Oleson is a very good writer,” said D’Onofrio. “I’ve shot some pretty cool scenes, so far. It’s different, but it’s very Fisk. It’s still very emotional. The character is evolving. His whole deal is based on emotion, so we’re taking him down that role further.”

D’Onforio added, “There are new focuses and new goals. That’s all I can say. If it was up to me, I would go on and on and on about it because it’s so interesting, but it’s so important to them, for us to keep our mouths shut.”

The actor said he has a standing agreement with Marvel Television to appear as Wilson Fisk, and promised the new episodes will blow fans away.

“I can only say that we’re doing things that are just going to blow the fans away. We’ve already shot some things that are just going to be neat for the fans. There’s some awesome things that are very much in the history of Fisk and Daredevil, that people have been waiting for. We’ve already put some of that stuff in the can, and there’s a lot more to do. I think they’re gonna be very happy.”

Daredevil Season 3 is shaping up to be huge, especially with the recent rumors that new series regular Wilson Bethel is actually playing Bullseye. We’ll find out if it’s true as we learn more about the series’ return.

There’s no word yet on when the new episodes will premiere on Netflix.

