Dave Bautista Trashes Fast & Furious Franchise With a Savage Tweet

At this point in his career, Dave Bautista has yet to win an Academy Award. But after his recent string of successful and critically acclaimed films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spectre, he’s afforded the right to take some pride in his work. So when someone suggested he join the Fast & Furious franchise, he delivered a savage insult that might raise an eyebrow from the Rock and Vin Diesel.

Balking at the prospect of joining another spinoff with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bautista responded with the vomit and sick emojis and then wrote, “thank you for your consideration… #idratherdogoodfilms.”

Yikes. Maybe this will be the common cause that finally reunites Johnson and Diesel against an enemy.

Bautista has always been refreshingly outspoken, but considering how popular the Fast & Furious franchise is, not to mention how beloved both Johnson and Diesel are, he might have angered some fans. Johnson and co-star Jason Statham are gearing up for the release of their first spinoff film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which premieres in theaters August 2nd. Meanwhile filming is currently underway on Fast & Furious 9 with Diesel and the rest of the main cast, including Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and newcomer John Cena.

With a tenth film in the works, spinoffs, plans for more expansions, and the latest film hauling in over $1 billion at the box office, the franchise doesn’t look to be pumping the brakes anytime soon. Two former WWE superstars are fine with participating in the franchise, so it’s funny that Bautista feels so strongly about it.

But the Guardians of the Galaxy star has never been shy about his honesty, and he earned a lot of praise from fans and industry insiders when he went to bat for director James Gunn after he was fired by Walt Disney Studios. Bautista candidly threatened to walk away from the franchise, and celebrated when Gunn was reinstated to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Fans can next see Bautista alongside Kumail Nanjiani in the buddy comedy Stuber, premiering in theaters on July 12th.