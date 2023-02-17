David Dastmalchian Does Not Know If He Returns for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

✖

David Dastmalchian is an actor who is known for many comic book roles. He appeared in The Dark Knight back in 2008 and has played Abra Kadabra on The Flash, and he will soon be known best as Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad. However, before Dastmalchian joined the DCEU, he was a part of the MCU. The actor appeared in both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp as Scott Lang's friend, Kurt. Dastmalchian recently spoke with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about The Suicide Squad and was asked about jumping from projects that are Rated R to PG-13. This led to the reveal that the actor isn't sure if he'll be back for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which just went into production.

"Well, unfortunately with the world of Ant-Man... I honestly don't know where I'm going next. Right now I'm actually working on an R... I think it's an R-rated movie, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, but having come from Ant-Man, a really fun family-friendly PG movie, to The Suicide Squad, the only drawback... I mean, it's awesome that James [Gunn] could go as bonkers as he wanted to go with the violence and the language and all of the comedy. But the only sad thing about all of that is I have two kids in my house who are so freaking excited about a movie that they are not going to see for about another six or seven years and they don't know that yet. To them, this is like weeks away. Like, 'Dads Polka-Dot Man, we're going to see the movie.' They don't know, they're not seeing the movie."

Dastmalchian also spoke with ComicBook.com and a group of other journalists on the set of The Suicide Squad, and he opened up about how he relates to the character, how his powers will come to be an asset for Task Force X, and how he was shocked he didn't remember Polka-Dot Man from the comics.

"I was embarrassed, to be honest, because the name sparked a bit of a memory," Dastmalchian said. "Abner is a really wonderful character... I feel like there's some thread between myself and this character in that parts of my life, I think, that I never appreciated or thought anything about what I had to offer maybe was either cool or powerful or interesting, and then certain circumstances arose in my life, and probably my wife and my friends who've made me feel like that. There's this kindredness between me and Abner in that in that sense."

"Polka-Dot Man is great," director James Gunn recently told Total Film. "I went and looked online, 'Who’s the dumbest DC character of all time?' and it was Polka-Dot Man. We’ve turned that character who’s a sad, pathetic character into a character who’s depressed because people think he’s stupid. He has a very tragic story that you learn about throughout the film – to be able to add depth to characters who are thought of as the silliest is a fun thing for me to do."

The Suicide Squad releases in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.