David Hasselhoff Says He Texts a Lot With Stan Lee

Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s premiere brought out so many big stars associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Guardians of the Galaxy‘s ‘Fantasy Dad,’ David Hasselhoff! While strolling the red carpet, The Hoff spoke with Marvel Entertainment reporters and dropped an epic pop-culture reveal: David Hasselhoff is text message buddies with Stan “The Man” Lee!

Here’s what Hasselhoff had to say about it during the Marvel Entertainment interview:

“This franchise started years ago… and that’s where I met the legendary Stan Lee. I’m still meeting him – still texting back and forth. He’s cool.”

When asked directly if he and Lee talk often, Hasselhoff said, “We chat a lot.”

As stated, this is a sweet little nugget of pop-culture goodness, just knowing that David Hasselhoff and Stan Lee talk often! Over text, no less! What?! To be on a fly on that wall…

Both Lee and Hasselhoff have had their fair share of public scandals and/or embarrassment in recent years. Hasselhoff had a very public bout with alcoholism, after his daughter Taylor Ann Hasselhoff recorded a video of him in a drunken stupor back in 2007. Hasselhoff has since toned it down, and now does projects that play up his “Hoff” persona, such as his appearance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, or his musical theater production of “Last Night a DJ Saved My Life.”

Lee, meanwhile, is just now careening into the turbulent times of his life. In 2018 alone, the Marvel co-creator has been deemed a victim of elder abuse by those close to him; had a very public spat, breakup, and dangerously violent conflict with his former manager, Keya Morgan. Even Apple’s Siri was proclaiming Lee dead recently, in a bizarre glitch. However, things may be turning around now, as Lee’s former lawyer and trusted confidant Tom Lallas has been brought back into the circle, serving as Lee’s guardian ad litem in protection of his interests.

Given the twists, turns, and stumbles in showbiz that both Lee and Hasselhoff have gone through, these text exchanges could get crazy deep. On the other hand, they could also be a string of zany one-liners and eccentric theories – which may be all the more reason why we want to see them!

