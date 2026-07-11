Black Panther, Stargate, and More Lead This Week’s Biggest Collectible Auctions

It’s not every day that you can own actual items from your favorite television shows, and even when you can, more often than not, those items aren’t items that are actually used on screen. That’s not the case for several of our collectible auctions in this week’s spotlight, as you can own items from Black Panther, Stargate, and Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, and all of them made an appearance on screen.

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Pirates of the Caribbean Weapons Straight From The Movie

The first two items we’re looking at are from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, and they are going to make fantastic additions to any film or weapon collection. Let’s start with the photo-matched Double Barrel Wheelock Pistol wielded by Elizabeth Swan (played by Keira Knightley). It would be cool enough to get a weapon from the set of the film, but in this case, the weapon actually is part of a delightful scene that fans will fondly recall from the film.

At one point in the movie, Swann is forced to surrender her weapons before she meets with Sao Feng, the Pirate Lord of Singapore. She starts taking off a bevy of weapons that continue to mount before finally giving this Wheellock pistol over to finish the joke. The Wheellock Pistol starting bid is $10,000, and there are 2 days left in the auction.

There’s also a pair of photo-matched English Flintlock Officer’s Pistols that were used by Captain Jack Sparrow (played by Johnny Depp). One of these pistols was photo-matched to a scene where Captain Jack is battling aboard the Black Pearl, and both pistols are in mechanical working order. The starting bid on the pistols is $30,000, and the auction is available for 2 more days.

Enter The Stargate

When it comes to science fiction, there are several items that stand out as core to their respective franchises. Lightsabers for Star Wars, Uniforms for Star Trek, and the Tardis for Doctor Who all immediately come to mind, and right in that same category is the Stargate of Stargate.

The whole franchise is named after one item specifically, and now you can actually own a screen-used Stargate prop that was used in Stargate SG-1. The Stargate stands at over 24 feet high and measures 22 feet in diameter, and it’s constructed from heavy steel, resin, rubber, fiberglass, and multimedia elements. There are 8 interlocking sections that form the circular ring, and the gate features internal production lighting and an illuminated chevron system that emits a red light when connected to a power source. There are also glyph components that allow you to dial in the location, just like in the series

The Stargate was used in the pilot episode Children of the Gods, but it was also used throughout SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe. The current bid is for $46,000, and there are 4 days left in the auction.

Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger Takes The Spotlight

It’s hard to get better than Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, which not only featured the late Chadwick Boseman in the role of T’Challa, but also featured one of the MCU’s best villains in Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger. Now you can own one of the costumes that Jordan wore in the film with this Erik Killmonger Hero Costume and Display life cast.

The costume includes the gold camouflage undercut, translucent mesh bodysuit with rubber overlays featuring Wakandan glyphs, the full hero helmet with glyph detailing, boots with extended claws, clawed gloves, rubber necklace, and the removable front section of the helmet, which is attached by magnets.

The costume can be seen in behind-the-scenes featurettes and production materials, and though it shows some wear, it’s still in stellar condition. The suit looks amazing, and it is minted to a custom display base and life cast of Jordan. The starting bid is $50,000, and the auction has 5 days remaining.

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