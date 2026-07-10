7 DC Superheroes That Would Absolutely Be Able to Lift Thor’s Hammer Mjolnir

Mjolnir is one of the most powerful – and thanks to the MCU popular – weapons in the Marvel Universe. The hammer of Thor enhances all of his natural powers and can give the power of the God of Thunder to anyone who is worthy of holding it. It also has a lot of other powers that it grants its bearer, which has allowed Thor to become one of the most formidable heroes in comics, battling the biggest threats out there. He’s been using the mighty hammer to battle foes for ages and it’s become one of the most well-known parts of his repertoire. Over the years, other heroes have tried to lift it, with even some of the best not found worthy of its might.

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DC Comics doesn’t really have anything equivalent to Mjolnir, at least not of the same stature (you could make an argument that Lantern Corps rings are sort of the same, but it’s slightly different), but what it does have is some of the most pure superheroes in all of comics. Things are just better in the DC Multiverse (especially the stories nowadays) and there are numerous heroes who would absolutely be worthy of the hammer of Thor. These seven DC heroes would be able to lift Mjolnir, worthy of a godly weapon and its limitless might.

7) Donna Troy

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Donna Troy is DC’s most convoluted hero and that’s saying something in a superhero universe where Hawkman and Hawkgirl exist. An orphan who was rescued from a fire by Wonder Woman, she was brought to Themyscira and raised as the sister of Diana. Eventually, Wondy decided that she wanted Donna to join her in Man’s World, and the Purple Ray was used to give Troy powers. She became Wonder Girl, becoming one of the most important founders of the Teen Titans (her red costume with gold stars is amazing). She’s had quite a life since then, getting married, losing her family, having her origin victimized by the changes made in Crisis on Infinite Earths. She was a Darkstar, bounced around the DC Universe for a while, died, and was resurrected. Change has often been the watchword for Donna, but one thing that has always stayed the same is how good of a person she is. She’ll sacrifice anything for anyone, giving her all in the battle against evil. She was trained to follow the teachings of the Amazons and has kept the faith, which would make her worthy of the hammer.

6) Nightwing

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Nightwing is one of DC’s greatest heroes, having started his career as Robin alongside Batman. He learned the ropes from the Dark Knight and Superman, becoming an amazing hero. He founded the Teen Titans and was the team’s first leader for years, forging sidekicks and teen heroes into the best of their generation. He became Nightwing, combining the legacies of his two mentors (Nightwing was the name of a Kryptonian legend that Superman told Dick when he was young) and eventually took over protecting the city of Bludhaven. He’s since become just a rung below the Trinity when it comes to respect and leadership in the superhero community. He’s as good as they come and everyone loves him as a person. There are few heroes out there more worthy of Mjolnir than Nightwing. He’s held great power numerous times over the years and showed that he was more than worthy of being more powerful than he is. Honestly, it would be more shocking if Dick wasn’t worthy of Mjolnir than otherwise.

5) Alan Scott

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Alan Scott was the first Green Lantern, protecting Gotham City in the Golden Age. He’d eventually help found the Justice Society, becoming one of the team’s early powerhouses. His ring allowed him control of the Starheart, which used magic to access the green light of willpower, in this case represented by the magical flame of his power lantern. He’s one of those heroes who has been among the most pure from the beginning of his career, earning the respect of everyone who met him. Pa Kent loved Alan and the Justice Society, using their example to teach young Superman to be the hero he is. Alan was in the closet, but since he’s since come out as gay and become a better person for it. In fact, there’s a good chance that before coming out, he wouldn’t have been worthy of Mjolnir. However, he’s finally fully himself and would be able to wield the power of the God of Thunder.

4) Jay Garrick

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Jay Garrick is the undisputed GOAT of the DC Multiverse. Much like Alan Scott, he debuted and created an iconic mantle – in Jay’s case the Flash – helping to define what a superhero could be. He quickly became the heart of the group, his inherent goodness shining through like a blazing light behind a thin white sheet. He protected Keystone City for decades and has served as a mentor to Barry Allen, Wally West, and Bart Allen. He’s recently learned that he had a daughter named the Boom that was stolen from his life and memory that he had trained, reuniting with her and fighting crime alongside her and the JSA. He’s still fighting the good fight; even though he’s not as powerful as some other speedsters in the DC Multiverse, he still throws himself into battle against the most dangerous threats on Earth. Jay is basically the epitome of everything a superhero can be, a great human being who wants to help everyone he can. He’s exactly the kind of person that would be worthy of Mjolnir.

3) Barry Allen

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Barry Allen was a police forensic psychologist who gained access to the Speed Force thanks to lightning and a bunch of chemicals. He was a fan of Jay Garrick and decided to pay homage to the first Flash by taking up his mantle. He became one of the greatest heroes on Earth, a man devoted to protecting Central City from every threat, using his speed to save the day numerous times. He was a staple of the Justice League, trained Wally West, and sacrificed his life to save the multiverse in Crisis on Infinite Earths. This defined him for years and he would eventually return to life and return to his former place as one of the great heroes of the DC Multiverse. Barry is basically the platonic ideal of what a superhero can be; sure, he’s a bit boring but he’s one of the best people out there, a hero who will never give up the fight against evil. Barry being able to life Mjolnir is a no-brainer. He’s the best kind of person you could be around and he already knows his way around a lightning bolt.

2) Wonder Woman

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Diana of Themyscira is one of the greatest heroes in the multiverse and we already know that she’s worthy of the hammer of Thor. In Marvel vs. DC/DC vs. Marvel, the God of Thunder lost Mjolnir and Wonder Woman found it. She read the inscription and lifted the hammer, gaining the Norse storm god’s powers. She ended up fighting against Storm and gave up the hammer to even up the odds. It honestly makes complete sense that she would be able to lift the hammer; she was created by the magic of the gods and was taught the ways of the Amazons. A lot of people think that Thor is the Superman equivalent in the Marvel Universe, but a better argument can be made that he’s the Wonder Woman. The two of them have so much in common, from their warrior ways to the goodness of their hearts, and Wondy lifting the hammer was always a foregone conclusion.

1) Superman

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Superman is another character who we know can lift Mjolnir because he’s done it before. In Avengers/JLA #4 (or it could be JLA/Avengers #4; no one was allowed top billing for the whole series), Thor gave the Man of Steel Mjolnir to use in battle against the legion of Marvel and DC villains from across time that was being thrown at the teams by Krona. He proved to be rather good with the hammer, ripping through everyone in front of him. The Metropolis Marvel is the most pure hero out there; he was taught by the Kents to be the best of everything in humanity and I don’t think anyone ever had any doubts that Supes can lift Mjolnir. He doesn’t actually need the power of the hammer – he’s almost certainly more powerful than Thor despite not being a god (the Marvel Universe doesn’t run on “Thor energy”, like DC runs on “Superman energy”) – but it’s honestly really cool that he can lift it.

What DC hero do you think can left Mjolnir? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!