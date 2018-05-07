‘Deadpool 2’ Is A Family Film TV Spot Released

While Deadpool tends to be known for his wisecracking and at times raunchy antics, he does want fans to know his movie is perfectly suited for the family.

Deadpool 2’s newest TV spot starts out with the line “Believe it or not, Deadpool 2 is a family film”, emphasized by Deadpool giving a “boop” to Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s nose. You can also see Wade enjoying some downtime with Vanessa on the couch, fitting into that more wholesome family vibe.

In fact, the film’s plot revolves around Deadpool trying to help save a child from Cable, and though he’s got an unfortunate code name (Firefist), Deadpool and the X-Force want to help him anyway.

“That kid’s got a terrible name,” Vanessa says.

“It’s awful…I’ve tried to tell him,” Deadpool responds.

Looks like the gang will just be calling him Russell for the time being.

All Deadpool wants to do is “Save the kid, come home, make a super baby”, though it probably won’t be quite as easy as he makes it sound. It should be quite entertaining though watching him try.

Probably good though not to push your looking with any more “boops” though…Negasonic is not someone you want to get on the bad side of. Just a suggestion.

Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool, and is joined by Josh Brolin (Cable), Zazie Beetz (Domino), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) T.J. Miller (Weasel), Terry Crews (Bedlam), Julian Dennison (Russell/Firefist), Lewis Tan (Shatterstar), Bill Skarsgard (Zeitgeist), and Shioli Kutsuna (Surge).

You can find the official description below.

“After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.