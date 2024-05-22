Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include X-Men, Doom, and Spider-Man Noir

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 05/20/24

#10: BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND EDITION #2 – LOGAN LUBERA – CRIME SUSPENSE STORIES #16 HOMAGE (1:25) | MARVEL | 2024: Marvel is leaning heavily into the Red Band editions of this series, amping up the blood and violence to 10. A nice touch is the homage to a Golden era when horror and crime comics reigned supreme. Before SETI (Seduction of the Innocent) came along and mucked things up. They're leaning into the horror revival, and fans are loving it! We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $293.

#9: STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #1 – Doaly | MARVEL | 2024: Blood Hunt is the newest trend to take over the Marvel comic universe. Anything Blood Hunt has been popping the last two weeks, and this book combines that with the introduction to two new 'characters.' The first is Pia, a new student at Strange Academy. The second is the human embodiment of the Dark Hold, the evil book that ensnared numerous Marvel characters over the years. That was enough for fans to scour the aftermarket searching for a copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of 15.

#8: X-MEN #185 | MARVEL I 2006: *Potential Spoilers Ahead* Well, X-Men '97 sure set up Gambit to become a Horseman of Apocalypse—hint: the massive run we're witnessing on this book when Gambit returns is just that. The showrunners for X-Men '97 have been pulling on our heartstrings all season, and that was a hell of a way to cap the revival off. We have a decent idea of where they're going for season two, and fans can't help but prepare themselves by picking up a copy of this book before anything becomes concrete. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $3.

#7: SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1 | MARVEL | 2009: You know those long-standing rumors and somewhat unsubstantiated claims that we would get a live-action Spider-Man Noir depiction? Well, those rumors were confirmed when Amazon Prime and MGM studios announced that they would team up to bring the masses a Noir series, in live-action, starring Nicholas Cage. After a long drought from this list, this book was placed firmly on collectors' radars. There is still a long way to go, but fans are excited for what may come of it! We tracked it at a high sale of $500 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $191.

#6: GODZILLA: 70th ANNIVERSARY #1 – Arthur Adams – Cover RI (1:50) | IDW PUBLISHING | 2024: If you've been paying attention, this is yet another IDW RI (Retailer Incentive) variant that's hit our list! Typically, they've grown in value on the secondary market after a few years. This book is bucking that trend, coming out of the gate atomic hot. Of course, with the resurgence in Godzilla love we've seen over the last year AND the talents of Art Adams thrown in for good measure, it's not surprising to see this book trending heavily on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $141.

#5: X-MEN #25 | MARVEL | 1993: *Potential Spoilers Ahead* Yes, X-Men '97 has been shaking the aftermarket like crazy. Surprise, it's doing it again, this time bringing to life one of the most iconic moments between the Master of Magnetism and the Ragin' Canuck! Magneto straight-up ripped the adamantium out of Wolverine, much like he did in this book. It was epic, awesome, and downright painful to watch. Still, this book has gotten tons of love over the years, and that animated depiction only redirected fans toward attaining a cheap key depicting a major moment.We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24.

#4: X-MEN #53 | MARVEL | 1996: *Potential Spoilers Ahead* This book depicts the first appearance of Onslaught, who has quite a complicated history. We won't get into specifics here, but the 'Onslaught' arc appears to be where X-Men '97 is heading next. If you didn't think this season could get more epic, it appears the showrunners are ready to one-up themselves. Many collectors are preparing for what may come, and we're seeing those shockwaves already on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $163 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16.

#3: WOLVERINE #75 | MARVEL | 1993: *Potential Spoilers Ahead* Most fans remember Wolverine's bone claws from several live-action films. However, a different generation was introduced to them in this book. This book marks their first appearance, fresh off having his skeleton torn to shreds thanks to Magneto. He wouldn't get them back for some time but with a little help from Apocalypse. But, despite being 'declawed,' Wolverine was still a complete badass! We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10.

#2: X-MEN '97 #1 – Todd Nauck | MARVEL | 2024: It's what the people want! Marvel fans are gobbling up X-Men '97. The talk of the town is that it is the best superhero content we've gotten in some time, and it checks the nostalgia box for one of the largest demographics of this hobby. Of course, said demo would venture out to secure a copy of this adaptation; for those who missed out, the aftermarket has been incredibly active as collectors search for a copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $169 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18.

#1: DOOM – Sanford Greene | MARVEL | 2024: Here we go, another Dr. Doom book! Fans have been clamoring for the character to join the MCU for years. We've had a few live-action depictions, but nothing 'definitive.' However, that could change in the future. The community knows we're getting a live-action Fantastic Four film in the MCU. We have castings for the Silver Surfer and Galactus. Of course, what would the Fantastic Four be without their greatest villain? Still the Fantastic Four, obviously, but it would be way cooler to have Doom on board. Marvel typically tries to push a title or character before they make their live-action debut. This is all conjecture but a potential indication of where Marvel may be heading. Within the book, Doom is on a quest to secure as much power as possible to defeat Galactus. Marvel COULD be blowing the dog whistle here or throwing the community off their trail. Regardless, fans are taking a hard look at this book and securing copies in droves! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $28.