‘Deadpool 2’ Epic Announcement Promos Released

Deadpool has assembled an impressive crew to hit against Cable, and that evidently also involves Mikes Hard Lemonade.

Yep, X-Force just got a new recruit, but not really to help in the fight. The new announcement trailer reveals a team-up between Mikes Harder and Deadpool 2, and it fits surprisingly well into Wade’s surreal world. As Wade admits, they do make a perfect team, and you can check out the new promos in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trust us, you’ll want to just for that standing on the car scene alone.

As you can see, the same tone and sense of humor made it intact from the original to the sequel, but Deadpool 2 director David Leitch made sure to make some improvements on that formula as well.

“We wanted to make sure that it was worthy of a summer tentpole movie, and we knew we were going to be wedged in between some big films.” Leitch explained. “We did our best to expand the action, and in a general sense, just make it bigger. In terms of the tone, and the fun and the DNA of a Deadpool movie, you’re going to get everything you expect and more.”

As for the rest of X-Force (Mikes Harder aside), you might assume they would have a hard time working with someone like Wilson. He isn’t looked at as a team player, “but it’s not because he doesn’t want to,” Leitch said. “Maybe his fun, never-stop-talking personality is a little grating and people get tired of him. It’s not for lack of his good heart. At the end of the day, he wants to be a better person and do the right thing, and sometimes his thinking is flawed, like all of us.”

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.