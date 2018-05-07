New ‘Deadpool 2’ Photos Revealed

The most anticipated Marvel movie of the year is upon us, bringing together the greatest team of superheroes that has ever been assembled.

We’re talking, of course, about Shatterstar, Bedlam, Zeitgeist, Domino, and of course the Merc’ With the Mouth himself in X-Force. We’re talking about Deadpool 2. Why, what did you think we were referring to?

Ahead of the movie’s premiere in May, 20th Century Fox unleashed a slew of new photos from their X-Men spinoff movie, including new looks at Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Domino, and the time-traveling mercenary known as Cable.

Anticipation for Deadpool 2 is mounting as the film’s release date gets closer. As revealed at CinemaCon, 20th Century Fox is tracking the film’s box office projections, which could reach as high as $150 million in its opening weekend. Their estimates put it pass the highly successful launch of the first Deadpool movie, which made $132 million in its opening.

Deadpool 2 is also breaking records for Regal Cinemas’ advance ticket sales.

“We are on the edge of our seats to see what Ryan Reynolds and his team have planned for Deadpool 2,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. “With the 24-hour advance ticket record shattered, moviegoers seem just as excited as we are to see our favorite anti-hero back on the big screen. With tickets now on sale, we will continue to add seats to accommodate the demand.”

Deadpool was one of the most successful R-Rated movies of all-time, so anticipation for this new film will likely continue to grow as we get closer to the release date.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.

Do these new photos get you excited for the return of the Merc’ With the Mouth? Let us know how you’re feeling about Deadpool 2 in the comment section!