Deadpool Rides A Unicorn In ‘Deadpool 2’ Theater Display

For all of the things you can say about the Deadpool movies, the marketing campaigns are anything but conventional. Even the theater displays are unique.

The Merc with the Mouth is known to have a love affair with unicorns, literally, and a new stand in movie theaters uses this fact to promote Deadpool 2. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A post shared by Wonder 🇮🇹 (@superherocomedy_) on Feb 18, 2018 at 11:03am PST

It shouldn’t be surprising to see Deadpool trying to take his favorite stuffed toy for a ride, all things considered. A quick scene in the first movie showed Ryan Reynolds‘ character holding his toy locked in intense eye contact while he, uh, *relieved* himself.

The mystical animal also makes an appearance in the home video releases for the film. A neon pink, Tron-esque cover of Deadpool riding a full-sized unicorn first appeared as part of the deluxe vinyl release from Fox Home Entertainment and Milan Records. That cover has since been reused for a new DVD release being sold at retail outlets.

It’s safe to say, if the Deadpool 2 marketing team is bringing back the unicorn for promotional purposes, fans should expect to see that love affair rekindled once again. Sorry, Vanessa, but you’ll have to step up your game for the sequel.

Deadpool 2 will likely build on much more than the love of unicorns established in the first movie. The sequel looks to incorporate more mutant mayhem with the return of X-Men characters like Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. But it will also take a deeper dive into the comic lore with the introductions of a few different fan-favorite characters.

The first trailer finally offered the first substantial looks at characters like Cable and Domino, X-Force members with long-standing histories with Deadpool in the comic books. How the two characters will factor into the new movie remains to be seen, but at least we know Domino will end up an ally.

A pair of quick shots teased the possible formation of X-Force, including characters like Shatterstar and a mystery mutant played by Terry Crews.

Deadpool 2 is shaping up to be a must see in the already-packed month of May. How it holds up to the wildly entertaining first film in the franchise remains to be seen.

Deadpool 2 premieres on May 18th.