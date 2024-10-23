Ryan Reynolds Teases New Deadpool Project in Mysterious Instagram Posts

Deadpool & Wolverine was undeniably one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their Marvel roles with a massive and unexpected fanfare. As a new series of social media posts from Reynolds might reveal, he does not seem done with embodying the Merc with a Mouth. On Tuesday night, Reynolds took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of himself in the Deadpool costume, captioned “That was fun today.” A second picture, of Reynolds and Blind Al actress Leslie Uggams in front of a festive-looking version of their characters’ apartments, is captioned “Got to see the gorgeous, legendary, one and only, @leslieuggams1.”

At this point, there is no telling what mysterious project Reynolds’ posts are referencing. There’s a chance that Reynolds and Uggams are filming an entirely new Deadpool special, potentially themed around the holidays. Maybe the project will ultimately be for a Once Upon a Deadpool-esque re-release of Deadpool & Wolverine, offering the film with new scenes and some of its adult content toned down. Of course, there is also always the possibility that the duo are reprising their roles for some sort of advertisement, either for Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Blu-ray and DVD release, Disney+ streaming release, or for one of Reynolds’ many companies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the fact that most of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s central characters survived the events of the film, and the looming threat of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in the coming years, fans have naturally wondered if Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will reprise their roles in the future. In an interview with Variety prior to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the duo were tight-lipped about what their onscreen futures might hold.

“I don’t know,” Reynolds answered. “Yeah, we’ll see. Yeah.”

“Clearly, this is our first major interview of this press tour,” Jackman added. “I’m not sure how to answer.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.