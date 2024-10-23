Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/23/2024

Happy new comic book day! It’s another major week in comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the big comics releasing this week as possible. Now obviously this isn’t every single comic on stands, but we’re breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!

We’ve also carved out some additional space for two of this week’s biggest books, including Absolute Wonder Woman #1 and Iron Man #1, so if our smaller review here piques your interest, make sure to check out the full review for a much more comprehensive analysis of all three issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here. With all that said, let’s get to this week’s new comics!

DC

DC Comics’ Absolute Wonder Woman

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

DC launched the absolute universe in grand style with Absolute Batman, setting expectations even higher for Absolute Wonder Woman, the next Absolute series up to bat. Despite that high bar, Absolute Wonder Woman quickly soared past on a skeletal Pegasus and left it in the dust. Writer Kelly Thompson, artist Hayden Sherman, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Becca Carey implemented seismic changes to Wonder Woman’s origin and world while still finding a way to retain Diana’s heart and soul. Absolute Wonder Woman goes so hard you can hear the soundtrack booming from the pages, and no one should miss the show. – Matthew Aguilar (Read full review here)

Rating: 5 out of 5

Action Comics #1072

Action Comics #1072 escalates things well, giving us both a backstory for Mon-El and Superman’s friendship, as well as revealing how he’s come to be in charge of things in the Phantom Zone as well as reveals the real threat that they’re facing and why Superman is there. It’s somewhat predictable in a sense, but it also feels very much like a set up for a classic Superman story in that we’re going to get a Superman who is challenged greatly on little resources with a lot at stake. That part of the story works well, though the side story taking place back on Earth with Superboy is still slow burning enough that it’s not really clicking with the overall story yet, feeling a bit like a distraction. As for the Supergirl story, I’m still not quite sure what’s going on there, but it’s interesting and the art in particular is enjoyable. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Batman: The Brave and The Bold #18

There are four great stories in Batman The Brave and the Bold #18, but it’s the first one, “Doubt” from writer Christian Ward and artist Patric Reynolds that is just outstanding. Not only is the story just good — Batman taking on a villain named Doubt who is manipulating people using his voice — but the message of the story is superb. The art in this story also just blew me away. The other stories are also solid, though the Harley tale “Swipe Left on Scams” by Marguerite Sauvage is particularly humorous. Overall, very solid issue.

– Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC Horror Presents… #1

DC Comics presenting spooky stories in its universe is nothing new, though this three issue mini-series is looking to up the ante with a mature readers’ only tag. Between the two stories featuring the Dollmaker and Wonder Woman, this anthology has plenty of creepy goodies for readers looking to see their superhero stories injected with a creepy aesthetic. While the Dollmaker story seems a tad confusing in terms of its ending, it makes for a blood affair from writer David Dastmalchian. The second story, focusing on Themyscera, is one that does well in both highlighting Diana’s backstory as well as making a bloodcurdling scenario for the Amazons. DC Horror Presents is a solid enough anthology for those looking for comics that are in the spirit of the season. – Evan Valentine

Rating 3.5 out of 5

Detective Comics #1090

Of DC’s All In relaunches thus far, Detective Comics’ is easily the most jarring. While Tom Taylor’s plot has the occasional bright spots, the overwhelming majority of it is bogged down by convoluted twists and turns and heavy-handed monologues. Luckily, Mikel Janin’s art is as excellent as ever, although his own coloring does cause some of the details to be lost. Morbid curiosity leaves me intrigued to see what’s next for this Detective run, but it is a massive change of pace following Ram V’.s recent run. – Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

From The DC Vault: Death in the Family – Robin Lives #4

Death in the Family: Robin Lives #4 concludes and if the previous issue felt like it was standing still, this issue feels like it’s speed running to a conclusion that can’t decide if it wants to tie everything up with a pretty little bow or have a wild (but not particularly well concealed) cliffhanger. Our narrator runs us through what happened the night Jason killed the Joker and the tidy cleanup that comes after, including some details about what Bruce does next that simply feel out of place for the character. It’s at times hard to follow and some of the ways things wrap up feel rushed and not like they were particularly well-thought out (there’s a reveal about the psychologist that seems a bit odd.) Overall, it’s an interesting addition to the overall Death in the Family story, but it falls a bit short.

– Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Green Arrow #17

Green Arrow delivers the end of an era and the dawn of a new one in a familiar, but brilliantly executed fashion. Joshua Williamson and Amancay Nahuelpan’s main story is a straightforward, but well-crafted tying of loose ends, adding some necessary narrative fuel to Oliver’s decisions in Absolute Power. Chris Condon and Montos’ preview for their forthcoming run is a stellar second chapter, with an artistic grittiness and unique sense of humor that will surely produce greatness in the future. Great job all around.

– Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Green Lantern Dark #1

It’s already evident from the very first issue that Green Lantern Dark is set to be something special and altogether unique for the Lantern mythology. As an Elseworlds title, Green Lantern Dark is able to take some bigger chances, and the team of writer Tate Brombal, artist Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Giovanna Niro, and letterer Tom Napolitano take full advantage. If you were hoping for some House of Slaughter and Something Is Killing the Children influences here, you’ll be happy to know they are fully accounted for. Brombal creates a new Lantern named Rina Mori that is as rigid and curmudgeonly as she is heroic, and the reasons for that outlook are already rich and complex just in the first issue. Meanwhile Dell’Edera and Niro couldn’t be a better fit for the dark and moody post-apocalyptic landscape this Lantern calls home, and there’s a sense of dread and unpredictability throughout the entire issue thanks to the brilliant artwork and the sense that anyone could meet their grisly fate at anytime. The mythology that’s here just scratches the surface, but it’s an outstanding introduction that has the potential to get even better from here. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Harley Quinn #44

Harley Quinn’s new All In creative relaunch is a pitch-perfect jumping-on point, one that sets Harley up for an entertaining and unexpected madcap adventure. Elliott Kalan’s sense of humor lends itself expertly to Harley’s quips and internal monologues, and brilliantly expands out her origin story while forging a fun story for the future. Mindy Lee’s stylish, expressive, and cartoony art accompanies it all with a fun flair, culminating in an epic new costume reveal. Don’t miss out on this issue, trust me. – Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Nightwing #119

I would not want to be a creative team that has to follow in the footsteps of Tom Taylor and his legendary run on Nightwing, but writer Dan Watters and artist Dexter Soy are doing just that. Ultimately, Watters and Soy are attempting to use the landscape established by Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo to further flesh out Dick Grayson’s time in Bludhaven. Ultimately, this new issue doesn’t feel so much as a new beginning as a rehashing of what came before it. There’s fun to be had here, especially when it comes to elements like Dick and Babs’ back-and-forth chemistry and the meeting of Bludhaven’s underground villains, but there are other elements that feel like ground that is simply being retread. It’s tough to judge an initial outing for the follow-up to a legendary comic book run so I’m anxious to see what Watters and Soy have in store for the future, but for the first episode of a new era, it feels like a mixed bag. – Evan Valentine

Rating 3 out of 5

Power Girl #14

For the majority of issue 14, Power Girl trades in the heavy-hitting for some real detective work. She operates more like a sleuth than a superhero here, which shows a great side of her that we don’t get to spend time with very often. There’s also a real “it takes a village” vibe to this issue that highlights just how important all of Power Girl’s different relationships are to her character. Seeing all of her close allies working in tandem is a thing of beauty, and it only elevates her character.

— Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Flash #14

The Flash #14 jumps into a new adventure post-Absolute Power, and there’s quite a bit to love in this latest chapter. Simon Spurrier shines a lovely spotlight on the Flash family, and seeing how they interact with each other is one of the book’s biggest highlights. Irey is a particular highlight throughout the entire issue, keeping Wally on his toes along with Linda and Jai. Vasco Georgiev, Matt Herms, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou bring those moments to life with style and bounds of personality, and it’s hard not to love the Family West after spending some time with them. When things do kick into another gear, the action is gorgeous, and the more animated style suits the action and the fantastical locale incredibly well. There were several moments where the dialogue felt a bit off, especially in the conversation between Barry and Wally, even with the awkwardness that is inherent to the scene. Still, it’s a great issue and a stellar start to a new adventure, and that last page hook has me impatiently waiting for the next issue. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Superman #19

After the events of House of Brainiac and Absolute Power, you might assume Superman would take a step back before ramping things up. That would be incorrect however, as Superman #19 hits the ground running and shows once again why Superman is on an all-time run. Few books are able to capture the classic essence a character and their supporting cast and still view them through a modern lens like Superman, something Williamson demonstrates with Clark, Lois, Jimmy, and crazily enough, Time Trapper throughout the issue. Yes, I said Time Trapper, and the twist there is bonkers in the absolute best way. Williamson takes risks and big swings but never loses the heart and soul of the character, and the same goes for Lois as she adapts to her brand new powers, which we still aren’t sure how she acquired. By the way, my God, Dan Mora, Alejandro Sanchez, and Ariana Maher are simply on a different planet. This book is absolutely gorgeous, whether it’s the dialed back greys and blacks of the daily planet, the vivid blues, reds, and yellows speeding through Metropolis, or the stark oranges, blacks, and greys of the Doomsday confrontation you’ve been waiting for, all of it dazzles at every turn. Superman hasn’t lost a step in teh slightest, and only bigger things are in store from here.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Zatanna: Bring Down The House #5

Zatanna: Bring Down the House lives up to its name in its finale. The issue sees Zatanna breaking through the restrictive bonds placed on her by her father’s domineering and the aftermath of the trauma of losing him. This breakthrough is brought to vivid life through dynamic layouts and that place with the pacing of the form through unexpectedly asymmetrical compositions and larger-than-life, surreal visuals. The issue is all forward momentum, ramping up and up but never losing site of its emotional core, making it as cathartic to read as it is spectacular to look at. It all comes together as a brilliant, colorful climax that sees Zatanna finally coming into her full power, comfortable in her persona, and ready to shoot higher and take on new challenges. Mariko Tamaki has provided what should be a definitive text for Zatanna going forward. Even if you couldn’t care less for the character, Javier Rodriguez’ incredible artwork — punched up some eye-catching and thoughtfully considered lettering — makes this issue a must-read. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel

Alien: Romulus #1

This reads a lot like most movie tie-in books, in that it doesn’t really add anything to the movie it’s tied into. The comic takes place between the events of Alien and Alien: Romulus, following the crew of the space station that the Romulus characters find dead upon arrival. Nothing in the story affects what we see in Romulus, nor does it really stand on its own all that well. It just feels like an excuse to put some xenomorphs in a comic after a successful movie. There are worse things out there to read, but it doesn’t come close to some of the good work Marvel has delivered with the Alien franchise. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

Avengers #19

Avengers #19 feels like a prelude before the prelude for Marvel’s One World Under Doom, and as such it feels a little light on substance. The interactions between the Avengers as they enter a new group dynamic are the highlights of the issue, and Jed MacKay is already working magic with Storm’s addition to the team, both in how she directly interacts and the ripples her presence has on those around her. Storm is also the MVP when it comes to action sequences, and adds so much to the big team-up moments from Farid Karami and Federico Blee. Unfortunately, the bulk of the issue is focused on Doom asking questions you already know the answer to, and that’s true of the characters in the story as well. There’s no new ground covered in this interaction in regards to Doom or the Avengers, so it just feels a bit lacking compared to previous issues. It sets the table for what’s to come, and there are some great moments, but it’s not one of the stronger issues in the series.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

Conquest 2099 #2

Steve Orlando has carved out a really nice little storytelling space in the world of 2099. Conquest once again delivers a slew of great new character designs that bring beloved Marvel heroes and villains into the future. There’s nothing in this Conquest saga that lights the world on fire, but it’s both confidently and competently written, delivering a story that is constantly enjoyable. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Dazzler #2

Dazzler #2 isn’t particularly groundbreaking, but it’s a fun read that picks up the story from the very eventful kickoff of Dazzler’s world tour and sees her go on television — only for that to go a little awry as well. The issue has plenty of action, some solid art, and we continue that balance of pop culture reference and a solid mutant adventure. Oh, and we get another new Dazzler song and that alone is worth it. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Iron Man #1

Tony Stark has been dealing with a lot lately. On top of his “Avenging” duties, the man of iron got married to X-Men’s Emma Frost and saw his technology used to create a new generation of lethal, mutant-hunting Sentinels. Now, a new era is upon us for the Iron Man thanks to creators Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta who are giving Stark a battle that is taking place on multiple fronts. Luckily, there are plenty of elements here to throw some interesting curveballs at Tony while injecting new life into the story of Iron Man.

– Evan Valentine (Read the full review here)

Rating: 4 out of 5

Scarlet Witch #5

Scarlet Witch’s latest ongoing series continues to excel in form, function, and just plain fun. Steve Orlando’s script unites Wanda and Daredevil on an adventure filled with villains, flirting, and some genuinely cool moments. Lorenzo Tammetta’s art fits perfectly within the status quo of the series, rendering each moment with a delightful and stylish scrappiness. Overall, Scarlet Witch continues to be a profoundly satisfying book. – Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Spider-Boy #12

Now that everyone knows who Spider-Boy is, the toybox feels like it’s been burst open as Dan Slott gets to explore all of the new connections with the rest of the Marvel universe. That all starts with a Daredevil team-up in Spider-Boy #12, and much of that team-up is delightful, especially as Slott gets to explore some of their previously unknown history together. Daredevil’s “voice” seems off a bit early on but it evens out, and the introduction of Spider-Girl throws more intrigue into the mix as the issue progresses. Paco Medina, Erick Arciniega, and Joe Caramagna are as stellar as ever, and their style is a brilliant compliment to Daredevil and Bullseye. They take advantage of having both in the mix, but while the newcomers are great, they never overshadow Spider-Boy. While this isn’t the strongest issue of the series, it’s still delightful and sets things up for what promises to be a thrilling adventure. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Spider-Society #3

Ironically, the most innocuous line of dialogue summarizes the whole of Spider-Society for me: “I hate repeating myself.” While the core conceit still has fun potential, Alex Segura’s approach continues to be bogged down by scene after scene of exposition and conversations, which unfortunately overwhelm the actual action that could and should be at the forefront. Ruairi Coleman’s approach to that action is lively at times, but a lot of the aesthetic potential also feels squandered. With just one more issue to go, I am uncertain if Spider-Society will successfully stick the landing. – Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Spirits of Vengeance #2

With the table setting of the first issue out of the way, Spirits of Vengeance can really kick things into a higher gear. Series writer Sabir Pirzada clearly has a love for classic Ghost Rider comics and their zany ideas by showing it with the setting of issue #2 (an Atlantean prison at the bottom of the ocean). Penciler Chris Campana gets the benefit of drawing a story with more moving parts than the inaugural issue, meaning more exciting and less static imagery. Spirits of Vengeance is still finding its place but with no shortage of ideas it’s shaping up to be a fun series. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Incredible Hulk #18

Charlie is finally back in The Incredible Hulk and immediately Johnson reminds readers just how necessary the teenager is to this tale. Now she’s got even more agency and she’s put on the heroic protector shoes that Hulk and Banner have been wearing throughout the series. They fit her perfectly, as this Incredible Hulk run continues to evolve and find creative new ways to explore this beautiful and monstrous world it has built.

– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-Factor #3

X-Factor #3 is full of clever ideas. What does it mean when actual superheroes, particularly those for whom any military-industrial subtext is overt text, visit a fan convention? What would happen if a mutant had the gift of immortality but didn’t realize it until after they were 87? How does an Elon Musk-type dupe and take advantage of said military-industrial superheroes in the age of social media celebrities? However, the issue fails to unpack any of them to satisfaction. The convention is mostly used as a gag to set up the plot, and Granny’s origin is dispensed with succinctly, with plenty of black humor, perhaps to be further examined in future installments. The Elon Musk thing is central to the issue’s plot but fails to provide enough depth or enough barbed gags to do the concept justice. However, while these ideas could have benefitted from greater individual focus, what is here and done solidly enough to feel like X-Factor, as a series, is finding its footing The artwork is clean and the characters expressive enough to channel heightened ridiculousness of the material, and there are some great lines like, “The intelligence is artificial but the stupidity is genuine,” and the more opportunities the characters have to bounce off of each with banter, the more endearing this hodgepodge team becomes.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

X-Men #6

X-Men #6 slows down the series’ pace for an issue devoid of action and is focused more on the characters and their choices, though some characterizations are either off or too familiar. New creative teams shouldn’t have to follow the narrative directions of those that preceded them. Still, it’s hard to imagine Magik getting away with playing the dumb brute who wants Beast to “do science” after being one of the Great Captains of Krakoa and widely considered one of the great strategic minds of the mutant community. Conversely, Beast’s current challenge of catching up to modern-day science now that he’s replaced the super-villainous Beast he grew into in a previous life is almost identical to the character arc young Beast underwent during the All-New X-Men era. Still, it makes sense enough that those unfamiliar with that run will likely be unbothered. The fill-in artwork by Metho Diaz and Sean Parsons is clear and clean compared to how cluttered X-Men typically looked, though there’s not much remarkable about it. Even Marte Gracia’s colors feel drab, given little to work with beyond factory walls and the glow of monitors. The slower pace of the episode allows the light to shine on the sheer density of mysterious subplots that Jed McKay has worked into the background of this book — adult onset mutants, Cassandra Nova’s return, an unexplained mutant disease, the Upstarts — and there’s not telling yet if any will come to a satisfying. This issue at least allows for a much-needed moment of reflection. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Image Comics

Creepshow #2

Creepshow as an anthology movie and television series has worked well at delivering fast-paced, albeit light, campfire tales. In this latest comic book series, we still keep the strengths and weaknesses of the anthology series, for better and for worse. Of the two stories featured in Creepshow’s second issue, the star of the issue is its first outing. Depicting a quiet Halloween eve where Trick or Treaters aren’t all they appear to be, this story feels like classic Creepshow. Both stories in this issue are quite straightforward, though the artistic renditions work well at delivering its spooky aesthetic. Creepshow doesn’t break the wheel when it comes to laying out its creepy scenarios but if you’re looking for an ode to EC Comics this Halloween, Creepshow has you covered.

– Evan Valentine

Rating 3 out of 5

Moon Man #5

Moon Man continues to be defined by not only the same highs as previous issues but also the same lows. There’s instances where artist Marco Locati and color artist Igor Monti have a huge canvas to bask in the more powerful moments of the story and its major action beats, and though Monti’s unique style keeps things interesting visually there are times where the blocking of the images have major inconsistencies. The script, credited to Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kyle Higgins, & Joe Clark, is still a timely and well-written one, but it does feel to be spinning its wheels toward a conclusion. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Moon Is Following Us #2

The Moon Is Following Us #2 provides the background context missing from its debut. Though things play out more or less how one would expect based on how that first issue ended — Penny is trapped in perpetual sleep and her parents, with the help of an old wizard, are plunging into her dreams to try to help her wake — it’s still an intense thrill to read thanks to the densely packed artwork and fast pace. Tash, the wizard who guides Sam and Duncan into their daughter’s dreams, feels like a character pulled out of a Hayoa Miyazaki film, a wise but sorrowful old sage who floats into the story on a parliament of owls, as if out of a dream himself. The central conflict here is a primal one for any parent: How far would you go to save your child? Sam and Duncan are handling the situation differently. Watching that tension play out as they join a Resistance movement in a dream world where seemingly anything can happen should make for exciting reading as the series progresses. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Power Fantasy #3

There’s a lot worth talking about The Power Fantasy #3, and it’d be impossible to do it all justice in a condensed review like this. Trying to hit the highlights: the issue draws the clearest example of the series’ central metaphor, superpowers as avatars of the atomic age, with Valentina’s birth occurring on the same date as the first nuclear bomb test; there’s a fascinating tension brought out in describing Valentina as “moral” in contrast to Etienne being “ethical,” which feels like taking to the difference between being “nice” and being” kind” to a much grander scale (or perhaps that’s a misread, we’ll see); Caspar Wjngaard continues to impress, maintaining a consistently recognizable (and striking) style while shifting to match whatever each scenes’ era, particularly drawing on the seemingly simple, flower-powered innocence of the 1960s (when members of the cast were still young and innocent themselves) until that all goes up in atomic flames. The big reveal on the final page, with the subsequent timeline of major events in this alternate history, will only serve to stoke excitement for future installments of this excellent series. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Universal Monsters Frankenstein #3

Universal Monsters: Frankenstein #3 is a fantastic issue that follows Henry’s betrothed, Elizabeth, and the dark path all of this takes her down. One of the best things about this series — and this issue — is that it humanizes the story and peels back the layers of who and what the true monsters are. Without getting too much into spoilers, that is especially sharp here and this issue might just be the best one of this series to date. Also? The final page is just stunning. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Void Rivals #13

I can, and have, sang the praises of Skybound’s Energon Universe, depicting a shared universe that sees the Transformers and G.I. Joe sharing the spotlight. Of the titles that are helping to forge this new universe, Void Rivals feels like the “black sheep” of the stable, not to disparage it, but rather, to say that it feels like a story neither meant for Cybertronians nor Joes. The book almost feels like window dressing to the overall universe but it’s a fun enough ride that simply doesn’t hit the same heights as the main books leading the charge on the Energon Universe. Kirkman and De Felici work well together here but the series could use a little something extra at the end of the day. – Evan Valentine

Rating 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #3

The Hamato Clan reunion tour continues in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #3, with artist Cliff Chiang joining series writer Jason Aaron for a Leonardo-focused issue. Aaron and his collaborators have done a stellar job of having each TMNT issue thus far bring about a situation in which the focal Turtle seeks or achieves what he believed he wanted most, illuminating important aspects of their character. For Raph, that was living in a prison, where a fight with someone deserving of a beatdown would never be hard to find. For Mikey, it was the fun and carefree lifestyle of a celebrity. For Leonardo, it’s the search for enlightenment, leaving his humanoid turtle brothers behind to commune with the flesh-eating turtles of the Ganges River. Chiang’s sharp linework and vibrant colors match Leo’s personality — not one of black-and-white morality, but of strong conviction nonetheless — and there are beautiful pages of Leonardo doing nothing but meditating over time. But as with his brothers, Leo’s past soon catches up, forcing him to conclude that this path is not for him. Strong characterization paired with sleek artwork makes for another strong issue.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #18

Erik Burnham’s style of writing not only evokes a clear era of TMNT but doesn’t stoop to pandering to a certain segment of the fan base, the entire series remains accessible for readers of all ages. Series artist Sarah Myer and color artist Luis Antonio Delgado also manage to capture that specific style of TMNT designs while also making the art work feel engaging and alive. TMNT Saturday Morning Adventure may not be what all fans think of when they ponder the series on the whole but it’s got the kind of heart, humor, and characterizations that made the Ninja Turtles into household names. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Hunger and The Dusk: Book Two #3

It’s issues like this when you realize just how vast and wonderful a world Wilson has built with The Hunger and the Dusk. Both of its leads are largely missing from this issue and yet there’s no dip in quality or excitement. Everything going on in this story is completely engaging and it deepens with each page. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5