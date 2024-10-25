Venom 3: Rhys Ifans’s Last Dance Character Explained

There have been quite a few theories and questions surrounding what has been billed as Eddie Brock and the symbiote’s finale in Venom: The Last Dance. One major question has revolved around Rhys Ifans’ character. Since Ifans already has a history in the Spider-Verse thanks to playing Curt Connors, aka the Lizard, in The Amazing Spider-Man, many have been dying to learn the part he plays in Brock’s potential final journey. Luckily, we have seen Venom: The Last Dance and are more than happy to break down Ifans’ character and the role he has to play in the latest Marvel film from Sony Pictures.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Venom: The Last Dance

When Rhys first appeared in Venom 3’s trailers, many wondered if it was possible that he might be Knull in disguise. Had the King in Black already made his way to planet Earth and decided to come after Brock and the symbiote in an unassuming form? Ifans’ character is one that is neither the evil deity nor Curt Connors making a comeback here as Rhys plays a character named Martin Moon. Martin makes for quite a change of pace in the third Venom movie, playing a significant role in Brock’s quest to defeat the Xenophage.

Martin Moon Explained

Martin Moon does not have an origin in the Marvel comics but that didn’t stop him and his family from entering Eddie Brock’s life. Formerly an “IT expert,” the hippy character is attempting to make his way to Area 51 before it is decommissioned, bringing his family for the ride. Wanting nothing more than to see an alien before he dies, Martin unfortunately gets his wish granted in some shocking ways.

Thanks to a run-in with the Xenophage on top of a plane, Eddie and his symbiote are forced to dive deep into the Nevada desert. Once making landfall, Eddie stumbles his way to Martin’s family, barbequing some veggies in a nearby forest. Martin helps Eddie and his partner make their way to Las Vegas before splitting off, eventually meeting Venom face-to-face during the film’s finale at Area 51. Unfortunately, the Moon family is unable to save the symbiote from its demise as the final moments of the movie see Eddie’s darker half seemingly killed in taking down Knull’s servants.

The Moons Are Not Silk-Related

Moon might sound like a familiar surname to Spider-Man fans, since Cindy Moon has been a major part of the Spider-Verse in the Marvel Comics. Silk is not present here, nor does Peter Parker make an appearance, leaving Venom a trilogy that is free from any other wall-crawlers who aren’t smack dab stuck inside of a symbiote. While it’s doubtful that Martin Moon is set to play a part in Avengers: Secret Wars, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see the end of Rhys Ifans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will have major ties to the multiverse, though fans are still left wondering which heroes and villains will make an appearance in the upcoming films. With Spider-Man sure to play a major role, and rumors continuing to swirl that Hardy might return in the Venom role, perhaps we’ll see Rhys’ Curt Connors return following his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Want to stay up to date on Venom's cinematic journey? Follow along with ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on Eddie Brock and his partner-in-crime and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.