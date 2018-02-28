‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer References Thanos

The new Deadpool 2 trailer hit today and brought lots of new footage of Josh Brolin as Cable. Brolin also plays Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given Deadpool’s frequently meta sense of humor, it should come as no surprise that the trailer references this other Marvel role.

There’s a joke in the trailer where Cable’s signature metallic arm hasn’t been created in post-production yet. Instead, it just appears with the green-screen placeholder sleeve on his arm. Deadpool decides to cut away from the trailer to him recreating the footage using action figures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool triggers the cutaway by saying “I’ll do it myself.” Those are choice words since it is the same line that Thanos speaks when he takes out the Infinity Gauntlet in the post-credits scene to Avengers: Age of Ultron.

As Deadpool continues to act out scenes with his action figures, he notes that he has the “stones” to defeat Cable. This could be another Thanos reference, making note of Thanos’ quest for the Infinity Stones. Then again, Deadpool is as crude as he is meta so he may just be referring to Cable’s testicles.

Previously, Brolin admitted that he was somewhat reluctant to sign on to play Cable.

“At first I was like, ‘I don’t know. I want to do George and Tammy. My wife – thank god – said to just read it. Why are you even talking, just read it,” Brolin said. “I was thinking [too big] about the four-picture deal. So, on my phone, I remember I read it.

“It was so reverent and funny and hysterical that once I got through it I was like, ‘that’s it’ and I had no idea [about] the fan-base. I had no idea what it represented, and I think we’ve made something really special.”

Deadpool 2 currently has a 4.14 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the fourth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how excited you are about Deadpool 2 by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019.