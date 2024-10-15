Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Confirms a Major Marvel Death That Was Scrapped

According to Ryan Reynolds, fans missed out on a major death in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film that reunited Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the big screen was packed with some surprising cameos and guest stars, but audiences also got to spend time with Deadpool’s supporting cast. The mission that Deadpool undertakes is to save his friends and universe, culminating in Deadpool and Wolverine putting their lives on the line to stop Cassandra Nova from using the TVA’s Time Ripper device to delete their world. As we’re just learning, that scene was originally supposed to end with a Marvel hero’s death.

In a social media post by Ryan Reynolds to support Deadpool & Wolverine‘s choir version of “Like a Prayer” as a Grammy consideration for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or Capella, he let it slip that when he dreamt up that sequence, his dance partner was Colossus instead of Wolverine. He also added that Colossus would have died, sparking rage and revenge in the Merc With a Mouth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I had Like A Prayer stuck in my head for the 3rd Deadpool film since 2017. Before Wolverine entered the chat, it was largely gonna be the same motion-control sequence I’d been dreaming about, except my dance partner was originally COLOSSUS. He would have died in the preceding scene, launching Deadpool into a state of pure rage and revenge… all set to @madonna’s inspired and singular song, Like A Prayer,” Reynolds revealed.

“Obviously, Hugh joining changed the destiny for everyone. (And Colossus, along with his virginity, stayed intact)”

Deadpool & Wolverine begins Oscar campaign

Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine could lead to an Oscar nomination. Marvel Studios is reportedly looking to get Hugh Jackman in the Best Supporting Actor race at the Oscars – and across other awards shows, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. The studio is reportedly being much more targeted with its campaign to get Ryan Reynolds in Best Actor considerations, looking more at the Golden Globes and its Best Actor (Comedy or Musical) category.

Hugh Jackman has had four Golden Globe nominations (one win) and one Oscar nomination throughout his career. His biggest awards season push came with Tom Hooper’s 2013 adaptation of Les Misérables (the Oscar nom and Globe win); however, Jackman has several performances that many fans felt got snubbed, including his dark role in Dune director Denis Villeneuve’s breakout thriller Prisoners, and James Mangold’s somber X-Men movie epilogue, Logan.

Marvel Studios was close to receiving its first major acting Oscar thanks to Angela Bassett’s Best Supporting Actress nom for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We’ll have to see if Hugh Jackman can bring the Best Acting Oscar home to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.