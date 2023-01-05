Hugh Jackman Says Getting to Punch the Sh-t Out of Ryan Reynolds Motivated Wolverine Return

Now that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are making Deadpool 3 together, their ongoing fake feud is as strong and hilarious as ever. Over the years, the duo has perfected their pretend fights which have included some funny pranks on each other. In fact, just yesterday, Jackman released a hilarious video about what negative things will happen to him if Reynolds' movie, Spirited, gets nominated for an Oscar. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Jackman talked about playing Wolverine again in Deadpool 3 and gave a hilarious reason for wanting to work with Reynolds.

"No, I was OK," Jackman said of letting go of the iconic Marvel role. "I wasn't tortured by it. When people would ask me [to reprise the role] – including Ryan, every five seconds – I was like: 'I'm done.'" He added of returning for Deadpool 3, "I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut ... I get to punch the sh*t out of Ryan Reynolds every day."

After Jackman's return was announced, the actor said that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was his own. On TikTok, u/uncrazed caught up with the X-Men star to ask him how Reynolds convinced him to return to the role. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions, brother." However, Jackman has said many times in the past that he was done...

What Did Hugh Jackman Previously Say About Playing Wolverine Again?

"I'm hearing about this from you, and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," Jackman said to Jake's Takes in 2021. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

Well, we're certainly happy Jackman changed his mind! Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on September 6th, 2024.