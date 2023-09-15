Hugh Jackman Separating From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness After 27 Years of Marriage

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has been married to Deborra-Lee Furness since 1996, but the couple revealed in a surprising statement to PEOPLE that they are separating after 28 years together. The duo met in 1995 while appearing in the Australian series Corelli, and married the following year. They welcomed their son Oscar in 2000 and their daughter Ava in 2005. The news comes as a shock to fans, who just saw the pair together at various events this year, including the Met Gala in May and Wimbledon in July.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," Jackman and Furness' statement began. "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives." They signed the statement together before adding, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

On their 27th wedding anniversary in April, Jackman took to social media to write, "I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me." You can view the post below:

