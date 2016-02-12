Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Odds If The Movie Will Film Next Year

✖

Ryan Reynolds' time as Deadpool is seemingly the only thing from 20th Century Fox that Marvel Studios will be keeping after re-inheriting the film rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four. Development on a third movie starring the actor as the Merc with a mouth has been ongoing for some time at the House of Ideas and in a new interview Reynolds shed some light on the possibility that production could begin soon. When asked, Reynolds aired on the side of caution saying it's a coin-toss on if shooting starts next year but when reminded what month it is now, made the odds even better.

“The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that. I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe?" Reynolds told Collider. "We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape. What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70%.” Bob's Burgers writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin have been tapped to pen the script for the film, filling in for screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who seemingly won't be returning. Reynolds offered an update on how work is moving along as well.

“It’s something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Reynolds previously teased what the plot for Deadpool 3 would have been, revealing that before Disney acquired Fox that the film would have been a Deadpool and Logan team-up movie.

"It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference," Reynolds tweeted back in January. "In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real."

For those unaware, by "Rashomon style" Reynolds is referencing the 1950 Japanese movie by Akira Kurosawa wherein the same story is told from the viewpoints of several different characters. To that end it seems like the road trip would have shown Deadpool and Logan's differing perspectives about whatever they were experiencing; to wager a guess, comedic versus dark and brooding.

It seems unlikely that this will be the plot of the film since Reynolds was eager to share it with the world, but teases from Hugh Jackman about meeting with Kevin Feige will no doubt have some fans wondering if it's still a possibility.

Deadpool 3 is currently without a release date.