Ryan Reynolds Claims Deadpool 3 Would Have Been a Road Trip Movie With Logan

While posting a tweet for the annual Bell Let's Talk, a Canadian awareness campaign to combat stigmas related to mental health, Ryan Reynolds got very honest online about something that was previously in the works with Deadpool and now we'll likely never get to see. We know that Deadpool 3 is officially in the works at Marvel Studios and that Reynolds will reprise his role, but in his tweet the actor revealed the original plan for the film when it was still in development at 20th Century Fox pre-Disney acquisition. According to Reynolds, the movie would have been about Deadpool and Logan teaming up for a road trip.

"It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference," Reynolds tweeted. "In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real." For those unaware, by "Rashomon style" Reynolds is referencing the 1950 Japanese movie by Akira Kurosawa wherein the same story is told from the viewpoints of several different characters. To that end it seems like the road trip would have shown Deadpool and Logan's differing perspectives about whatever they were experiencing; to wager a guess, comedic versus dark and brooding.

The most surprising thing about this is that by the time a third Deadpool would have been in development Hugh Jackman had very publicly retired from the character. In fact his swan song was sandwiched between the two Deadpool movies, released in 2016 and 2018 respectively. Jackman and Reynolds have maintained a jokey "feud" online in the years since they both appeared in the Fox X-Men movies, so it's not too difficult to imagine the Deadpool star being able to convince him to return for this sequel.

In the end though it seems like this is going to become a case of "what might have been" rather than "here's what coming." Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 is already in the development stage and as far as we know the studio is committed to recasting the part of Wolverine/Logan for their eventual X-Men stories in the MCU. Reynolds however will still appear as the title character.