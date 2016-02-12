Deadpool: Russian Footballer Accepts Championship Medal Dressed as Merc With a Mouth

✖

Yesterday saw FC Zenit Saint Petersburg win the Russian Premier League title for the third straight year and one player decided to celebrate the win in style. Kotaku and Sports Illustrated bring word of Zenit forward Artem Dzyuba who appeared at the trophy ceremony in a full Deadpool costume. Dzyuba was accompanied by his son, also in costume, for the championship award. The event was also noticed by Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, who notably liked a tweet about the event from the official FC Zenit twitter account. You can find a video of Dzyuba accepting his award in the costume below!

“[Deadpool] can do everything, the best thing about him is regeneration, so it’s me,” the 32 year-old said in an interview afterward about his costume. “I’ve had this costume for ages. It’s our third title in a row so I can allow myself the chance to wear it. I have long wanted to wear it, but during the second championship I did not dare, and during the first there was no time for that....I’ll take it off as soon as I get to the locker room. It’s hot, I almost suffocated in it.”

Just Artem Dzyuba receiving his championship medal dressed as @Deadpool, nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/oVD4X9nLIK — Russian Football News (@RusFootballNews) May 2, 2021

In other Deadpool news, fans of the iconic Marvel character were surprised when no mention of the hero was featured in Marvel Studios' "Back to the Movies" sizzle reel. The collection of footage from upcoming releases and announcements about new titles included news like the very first footage for Marvel's Eternals and confirmation that the Captain Marvel sequel will be titled The Marvels while the Black Panther follow-up will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Deadpool was absent however.

Late last year, the House of Ideas revealed it hired sisters Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin to pen the script for a third Deadpool movie, one that will find its way within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shortly after, Marvel mega-producer Kevin Feige confirmed the film will be an R-rated offering from Marvel Studios.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider about Deadpool 3, while adding some bad news: "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

With no update on the property from Marvel today it could still be some time before it premieres or we learn more. In the mean time we'll have to wait for more athletes to don their own super suits in celebration of a big win.