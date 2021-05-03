Marvel Phase 4 Sizzle Reel Leaves Fans Asking About Deadpool 3, Blade And Captain America 4
While Marvel fans have had both WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in recent months, there's nothing quite like the movies and after more than a year of staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are headed back to theaters and so is Marvel. On Monday, Marvel released an epic sizzle reel for its Phase 4, offering looks at the slate of films heading into theaters in the next couple of years. But while fans were amped to see new footage from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the very first footage from Marvel's Eternals, and even confirmation of titles for Captain Marvel: The Marvels and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there were a few upcoming projects not featured that left fans wondering what's up.
Absent from Marvel's Phase 4 sizzle reel were Deadpool 3, Blade, and Captain America 4 and immediately, fans have some questions. In the case of Captain America 4, most of the response comes down to the realization that we likely have to wait three years for that story, a wait that feels like forever considering Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) just took on the Captain America mantle in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. However, Deadpool 3 and Blade both have been a part of the conversation for much longer. Ryan Reynolds confirmed Deadpool 3 was in the works at Marvel Studios back in 2019 and Blade was announced at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con presentation in 2019 as well as part of their showcase of Phase 4 projects. The lack of release date or additional information about those projects in the sizzle reel has left fans with questions and they've taken to social media to talk about it.
On Twitter, fans want to know what's going on with Deadpool 3, Blade, and Captain America 4, and they're not being picky. Any update is welcome, though many fans want to know specific titles and release dates. You can read on to see how fans are reacting to the lack of update on those three upcoming Marvel Studios projects and be sure to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments.
Need those release dates
Now we just need a release date for blade, fantastic four, and captain America 4 pic.twitter.com/B9LGymqIcd— PeaceKnight (@spiderzilla44) May 3, 2021
Seems like we're missing something
What about Captain America 4, Blade & Deadpool 3? https://t.co/dBhmgNphqI— T. Miles / SUPPORT THE AMPHIBIA CREW (@AmphibityTrain) May 3, 2021
Where's Deadpool 3?
ok marvel wheres deadpool 3😁— deadpool’s lawyer ☆📌 (@616POOL) May 3, 2021
But for real, though.
No but fr where is deadpool 3? 😭— 𝑲𝒊𝒘𝒊 ꨄ (@gh0uIfriend) May 3, 2021
And Blade.
What about blade ? https://t.co/74QezyMKsx— Jr (@xBigbotx) May 3, 2021
Sad.
No Blade announcement in that Marvel rollout.... pic.twitter.com/EQfxitA24g— J.B. (@Qocaine_) May 3, 2021
We would really like those titles...
It would be good if Marvel announced the titles of Captain America 4 and Deadpool 3 as well. https://t.co/KHf9sMNVOQ pic.twitter.com/uxmc8kl4lB— SSSS.ARROZENON (@Allosaurus236) May 3, 2021
When?
when are we getting captain america 4 pic.twitter.com/oOkfklVC70— karina (@lightyearcevans) May 3, 2021
2024 maybe?
So Captain America 4 and Blade in 2024!?! pic.twitter.com/nxItRyFHCK— kai • eternals (@kai_becerel) May 3, 2021
Seems like forever
The fact captain America 4 is 2024 at the earliest pic.twitter.com/ja5Vuw2bpI— hunter (@hunterofSHIELD) May 3, 2021