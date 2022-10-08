Deadpool Star T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds "Hates" Him

T.J. Miller previously appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and Deadpool 2 as Weasel, but don't expect the Silicon Valley alum to reprise his role in the upcoming third installment. Miller has been in the news a lot over the years, facing allegations of sexual harassment as well as accusations of bullying on the Silicon Valley set. In 2018, he was also accused of placing a "false 911 call" about a bomb threat while on an Amtrak train, but the chargers were dropped last year. Despite his rocky history, Miller claims that he won't be involved with Deadpool 3 because Reynolds doesn't like him.

"As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel," Miller recently claimed on The Adam Carolla Show (via Entertainment Weekly). "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'" He added, "I just kind of listened and thought it was weird and then I got off stage because they were like, 'Cut...?,'" he said, adding that the crew seemed uncomfortable after the scene.

"Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again," Miller said, adding, "I sorta wish him well, because he's so good at Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me." He continued, "He's such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he's so quick, he's so funny ... I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, 'See? You guys see?'"

It sounds like even if Miller was asked to be in Deadpool 3, he's not interested in returning.

"I don't really think you should do something for more than five years," Miller said. "I think it's weird to just go back and play Weasel 10 years later. He continued, "I don't wish them any ill will. I think [Reynolds] should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that."

Is Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3?

It was announced last month that Hugh Jackman is coming back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and Marvel fans could not be happier. The actor first played the character in X-Men in 2000, and many thought he was done with the role after Logan was released in 2017. Both Ryan Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing that Jackman will be in Deadpool 3, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan.

After the news broke, Jackman said that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was his own. On TikTok, u/uncrazed caught up with the X-Men star to ask him how Reynolds convinced him to return to the role. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions, brother." However, Jackman has said many times in the past that he was done.

What do you think about T.J. Miller's claims about Ryan Reynolds? Tell us in the comments.