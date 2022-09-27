Deadpool 3: Marvel Fans Want Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Classic Costume

The biggest news in geek circles in ages landed today with confirmation from Ryan Reynolds that not only does Deadpool 3 officially have a release date, but also that Hugh Jackman will be coming out of superhero retirement and will appear as Wolverine one more time. Though the immediate reaction was one of disbelief and awe by many, quickly there became a resounding intrigue about one particular thing fans want out of the movie: Hugh Jackman in the classic Wolverine costume. After Jackman seemingly hung up his claws with 2017's Logan, fans never thought he'd return to the part, now they're hoping he steps into the shoes literally.

Across two decades of playing the character Jackman has never suited up in that blue and yellow, and many are eager to see it finally realized. The closest that the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies came to even using this costume is a deleted scene from 2013's The Wolverine, which featured Jackman staring at the costume in a box and not actually wearing it. Considering the Deadpool movies have been pretty good about using classic X-Men costumes, and Marvel's Kevin Feige seemingly being a HUGE fan of the '90s X-Men animated series, seemingly makes this a distinct possibility.

See what people are saying below. Do you want to see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine suit up in the classic costume or should the film aim for something different? Sound off in the comments and let us know. Deadpool 3 will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.