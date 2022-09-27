Deadpool 3: Marvel Fans Want Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Classic Costume
The biggest news in geek circles in ages landed today with confirmation from Ryan Reynolds that not only does Deadpool 3 officially have a release date, but also that Hugh Jackman will be coming out of superhero retirement and will appear as Wolverine one more time. Though the immediate reaction was one of disbelief and awe by many, quickly there became a resounding intrigue about one particular thing fans want out of the movie: Hugh Jackman in the classic Wolverine costume. After Jackman seemingly hung up his claws with 2017's Logan, fans never thought he'd return to the part, now they're hoping he steps into the shoes literally.
Across two decades of playing the character Jackman has never suited up in that blue and yellow, and many are eager to see it finally realized. The closest that the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies came to even using this costume is a deleted scene from 2013's The Wolverine, which featured Jackman staring at the costume in a box and not actually wearing it. Considering the Deadpool movies have been pretty good about using classic X-Men costumes, and Marvel's Kevin Feige seemingly being a HUGE fan of the '90s X-Men animated series, seemingly makes this a distinct possibility.
See what people are saying below. Do you want to see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine suit up in the classic costume or should the film aim for something different? Sound off in the comments and let us know. Deadpool 3 will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.
PLEASE
PLEASE HAVE WOLVERINE WEAR THE COSTUME https://t.co/pqgsMrR4b8 pic.twitter.com/uisxfWXa2Z— Stalling (@StallingTick412) September 27, 2022
PERFECT!!!!!
OH HELL YEAH!
Please let them give Wolverine his classic costume! That would make this just PERFECT!!!!!!! https://t.co/3yyImQfFJO— RestlessDreams (Audrey)⚢ (@DreamsRestless) September 27, 2022
IT IS TIME
HUGH JACKMAN…IT IS TIME TO SEE YOU IN THIS COSTUME AS WOLVERINE IN DEADPOOL 3! #deadpool3 #marvelstudios pic.twitter.com/jD0SDIccCE— Beep (@thebeepthemeep) September 27, 2022
Stay winning since 2016
Deadpool gets two good films in the Fox world now the third one is MCU and brings back Jackman Wolverine and most likely will have the costume this time
I stay winning since 2016— Mike and Marty (Blake) (@MikeMartyLOVEY1) September 27, 2022
Gonna be amazing!!!
So, is Hugh gonna be the MCU’s Wolverine or is Deadpool 3 gonna be multiverse? Either way, that’s fine with me! Also, I am 99% sure that this means we’re gonna finally see Hugh wear the classic Wolverine costume! Deadpool 3 is gonna be amazing!!! pic.twitter.com/fTFHEEL1XP— Logan has a new short film out! (@DiamondSpiderP) September 27, 2022
BEGGING
I AM FUCKIN BEGGING PLEASE GIVE WOLVERINE THE CLASSIC COSTUME— M 🕷 (@momentomaurice) September 27, 2022
PLEASE
COMIC ACCURATE WOLVERINE COSTUME PLEASE MCU I WANNA SEE IT https://t.co/zc64tpWNLZ pic.twitter.com/j18wBjwMrk— jason (@wrdjsn) September 27, 2022
24 years and finally we might actually get to see it
24 years and finally we might actually get to see Wolverine wearing the Wolverine costume. https://t.co/mBKFETmgBw— Alex Winton (@doctoroak) September 27, 2022
YOOOOOOOOOOOOO
WILL WE SEE HUGH IN X-FORCE COSTUME AS WOLVERINE’S FIRST APPEARANCE IN MCU???? YOOOOOOOOOOOOO— My money dont jiggle jiggle, it folds 💜💛🐍 (@darthsoulkiller) September 27, 2022
Let's Gooooooo!
Hugh Jackman in the yellow comic book Wolverine costume Let’s Gooooooo! (Puts on the X-Men Animated Series theme music) https://t.co/JEGQbMqZLc— José S. Macías (@Joedesancho) September 27, 2022