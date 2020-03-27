Disney Releases 5-Minute Marvel Stories With Grey’s Anatomy Star Jason George

Disney released one of their 5-Minute Marvel Stories with Grey's Anatomy star Jason George today. A lot of people could use storytime right now as they spend time inside due to social distancing. Well, Disney decided to enlist the actor to tell a quick Spider-Man story for the kids. (Most parents would agree that even the five minutes of relative peace is well worth it.) The story is called "The New Spider-Man" and it focuses on both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Hearing the Dr. Ben Warren actor's voice telling this soothing tale is very surreal, but honestly what isn't right now.

Marvel describes the book as: "Everyone's favorite Super Heroes are back to battle their biggest villains yet! Each of these twelve stories is the perfect length for reading aloud in about five minutes, making great quick reads. This best-selling treasury not only contains old favorites with the Avengers, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, but also new adventures with Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Miles Morales. With action-packed full-page and spot illustrations, these 5-minute Stories are perfect on the go or any time of day!"

With all the summer shuffling because of coronavirus, the company is stepping up to get their products out there however they can. Frozen 2 wasn't supposed to hit Disney+ or home video for a little while, but last week a surprise announcement led to them being available at home. They also did the same thing with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's digital download release. With Mulan, Black Widow, and Onward facing some uncertainty at the theater, it became crucial to get them into audiences' hands as quickly as possible.

Storytelling is a superpower! Get a slice of the action with "5-Minute Marvel Stories," read by @JasonWGeorge, and watch the full video here: https://t.co/rGnQM5cjD9 pic.twitter.com/qHROv8OGOU — Disney (@Disney) March 27, 2020

Disney chief Bob Chapek told the press in a previous statement, "'Frozen 2' has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device." So, as the period of social-distancing stretches on, look for Disney to do little things like this to offer brief moments of respite for parents out there.

Have you been doing read-alongs with your kids over the past few weeks? How is your family navigating this time? Let us know in the comments!