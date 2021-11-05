Doctor Strange 2: Clea's Involvement Seemingly Confirmed After Marvel's Latest Set Photo Leaks

✖

It's looking increasingly likely Clea will finally make her live-action debut during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Earlier this week, photos surfaced showing off Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in some new duds, giving the character a look accurate to the comics with his purple arrow insignia. Fast forward to Saturday and the first photos of the MCU's Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) costume appeared online, showing fans what the beloved Kamala Khan will look like while fighting crime in her own Disney+ series.

While those two characters have nothing to do with Clea or Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange follow-up, they were both included on a previous leak of concept art that was making the rounds online. In that leak, the concept art matches the live-action suit photos that have made their way to the internet. Furthermore, the same leak also includes concept art for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, showing a character that looks identical to Clea.

The same concept art also gives a new look to both Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), amongst a slew of other characters. In the shot showing off Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, fans can seemingly catch a glimpse of Rintrah in the corner, and Clea on a nearby photo.

It also includes a batch of Hawkeye concept art, showing the aforementioned suit for Clint, Echo (Alaqua Cox) in a Ronin suit, and Florence Pugh's Hawkeye look.

As of now, the only people confirmed for Multiverse of Madness include Cumberbatch, Ejiofor, Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Xochitl Gomez and America Chavez in what's likely the character's live-action debut. Sam Raimi has taken over directorial duties from Scott Derrickson and is directing from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron (Loki.)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

What other mystical characters would you like to see appear in the Doctor Strange sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!