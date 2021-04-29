Marvel's Hawkeye Set Photo Reveals Jeremy Renner's New Costume

✖

Marvel's Hawkeye has new a new behind-the-scenes set photo out, which reveals Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton in a new costume - one straight out of the comics. A lot of Hawkeye's storyline (which features Clint Barton training a new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld) is seemingly based on the beloved comic book run by Matt Fraction and David Aja; no surprise then that this new costume Jeremy Renner is wearing seems clearly based on that same creative run of the Hawkeye comics. The new costume was snapped in a photo Renner posed for on set, which then made its way online. Check out Jeremy Renner in his new Hawkeye costume, below:

🚨 Nova foto dos bastidores de "Hawkeye" mostra o figurino da Echo e Gavião Arqueiro pic.twitter.com/B1LGoSYKoQ — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) April 29, 2021

This photo from Hawkeye's production sees Renner posing with Alaqua Cox, who will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe (and acting) debut as Maya Lopez - aka "Echo." The photo also sees Cox in a suit that's pretty comic-accurate to Maya's Echo costume - complete with the symbol on the upper-left chest and face paint markings. However, both of these costumes have much longer sleeves than their respective comic book counterparts, which is somewhat odd, given the hand-held weaponry skills that both Hawkeye and Echo possess.

From the look of the photo, Renner's Hawkeye will have a pretty rough time of things - including his inevitable showdown with Echo. In the comics, Maya Lopez was the daughter of Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln, one of the Kingpin's minions who was killed by the crime boss. Bits of information about Hawkeye'splotline (like the series looking back at Renner's time as "Ronin" in-between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame) has led to speculation that the MCU version of Echo's origin could make Ronin the target of her vengeance. That would definitely explain the kind of beating that Clint Barton has seemingly taken in the photo above - and why Echo doesn't get it back just as badly. Clint probably knows that he deserves that one...

Hawkeye has now wrapped filming - so it's not surprising to see moments like these between the cast and crew starting to leak online.

Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ later this year.