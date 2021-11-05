Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art May Reveal First Look at Clea

✖

Clea's inclusion in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been rumored for months and now, there might actually be some evidence the sorceress is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Earlier this week, a rather large dump of what appears to be legitimate concept art surfaced online, and a glimpse of a character closely resembling Clea can be seen in the artwork.

The concept art comes from a Reddit post that originated on r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, and shows several characters coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in various capacities in the near future. The top row of the leaked artwork features characters from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including Strange himself (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and an unnamed character that looks nearly identical to Clea in the comics.

You can see the concept art below, but note that it may contain legitimate spoilers for other projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

For the uninitiated, Clea has been a longtime supporting character of Doctor Strange, and the two have even been romantically involved at one point, as comics would have it. She comes from the Dark Dimension, the realm dominated by Dormammu, and a location that has already been introduced to the MCU through the first Doctor Strange.

Not only does she come from the Dark Dimension, she's even directly related to Dormammu. Clea is the daughter of Umar — Dormammu's sister — and Prince Orini, another character with ties to the Dark Dimension.

Both Clea and Brother Voodoo have long been rumored to join the MCU through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and this would be some of the best evidence yet those initial reports are at least partially true.

Despite Clea having an intimate connection with the Sorcerer Supreme, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously said they opted not to introduce her in the first Doctor Strange in an attempt to at least partially ground the movie in reality.

"We wanted a grounded character, we wanted a character that a connection to Strange's life in New York City and in the normal world. Somebody that could be his anchor to the real world," the producer said on a visit to the film's set in 2017. "To his presence in the beginning of the film and by the time he encounters that wearing that, somebody who can comment on his transformation as a character. This cast as you all know is shockingly amazing."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

