Maria Rambeau is soaring higher, further, faster as a variant Captain Marvel in new footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one universe, Maria (Lashana Lynch) was the mother of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the co-pilot and best friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), founding S.W.O.R.D. — the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — before her death from cancer in 2020. In one of an infinite number of universes, Maria is the cosmic superhero Captain Marvel, seen battling the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) when the ex-Avenger traverses the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.

In the cameo-filled teaser, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is arrested and brought before a council for judgment. "Stephen Strange, the Illuminati will see you now," announces Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), as footage shows the multiversal Maria Rambeau's Captain Marvel and the returns of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart).

Watch it below.

🚨Novo Spot de #MultiverseOfMadness mostra confronto contra a Wanda e confirma Capitã Carter como membro dos Illuminati. pic.twitter.com/NoV6E1TJvR — ArtMultiverse (@artmultiversebr) April 28, 2022

Lynch co-starred with Larson in 2019's Captain Marvel. Television's WandaVision, which introduced Parris as the grown-up Monica, confirmed Maria succumbed to cancer in the five years half of the universe was snapped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin).

"You'll have to ask [Marvel Studios president and producer] Kevin Feige that," the No Time to Die star told The Los Angeles Times last summer when asked about her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "In fact, I should ask Kevin Feige that. But you never know. Weirder things have happened in the franchise. I had a wonderful time on the first [Captain Marvel] and it would be great to have a wonderful time on another one."

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.

Directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez, Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens only in theaters on May 6. Tickets are now on sale.