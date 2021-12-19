Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Sneak Peek Teases Fan-Favorite Villain

Slight spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home up ahead! Proceed with caution if you have yet to see the movie. As millions of Marvel fans have seen by now, the final post-credits scene for No Way Home isn’t actually a scene but rather, an entire teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The teaser showed off plenty of first looks at the highly anticipated sequel, including a look at what might be the film’s primary villain.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) can be seen fighting a massive one-eyed monster in the middle of a New York street. Some would be quick to suggest this could be Shuma-Gorath, a long-time villain that’s nearly always appeared opposite the Sorcerer Supreme.

As we now know from toys associated with the film, however, the monster likely isn’t Shuma-Gorath. Instead, the monster goes by the name Gargantos, a character that appeared in two Silver Age comics with Namor and the people of Atlantis.

That said, it stands to reason the name Gargantos could be a red herring. Shuma-Gorath, after all, is a Thanos-level threat when it comes to the multiverse and Gargantos could either be just a minion of Shuma’s, or an avatar—similar to how Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) acted in Doctor Strange, serving as a disciple of Dormammu.

Other than that, little is known about the sequel other than the fact the multiverse plays a huge role. It just wrapped a two-month period of reshoots this past week.

“We’re in the middle of reshoots,” Cumberbatch told Empire in November. “We’re working incredibly hard to make a schedule work to realise the full potential of the film – bits that we want to do better but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, COVID etc.”

He added, “We were so delayed in production, because of that. Luckily, not during production too much. Although everything is just a little slower.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!