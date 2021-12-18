Spider-Man: No Way Home Credit Scene Has A Big Marvel Plot Hole

A lot of Spider-Man: No Way Home fans are wondering if that big post-credits scene opened up a Marvel plot hole. Well, upon further reflection, that doesn’t seem to be the case. *Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes follow below.* Well, Peter Parker’s big wish in the movie is for everyone who knew his identity as Spider-Man to still know after the spell was cast. However, a lot of people were wondering how Eddie Brock’s Venom got pulled into the MCU since the two have never met. However, in a sense, the duo has met the hero in a past life.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s own post-credits scene established that the symbiote was going to tell his host about the massive hive mind linking all of his race. However, the duo got transported to the MCU, which saw Venom “see” Spidey and react. It seems as though the alien has some attraction to the Wall-Crawler and it’s not made concrete. But, that hive mind device is the key to their trip to the “main” Marvel universe.

Basically, another symbiote, the one that belonged to Topher Grace’s variant of Eddie Brock, met Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man back in the third movie in the Sam Raimi trilogy. Even though Venom was defeated there, his memories linked back to the hive mind. From that shared consciousness, all of the aliens are aware that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. (That does create some hassle in wondering where all those other symbiotes were during No Way Home…) But, as a device, it makes a lot of sense.

Complicating matters further is the fact that Spider-Man will probably have to deal with the “alien goo monster” in a future film. Holland’s version of the hero is in a vulnerable place right now as he’s lost all of his friends and family by the end of No Way Home. Could a link-up with Venom cure what ails him, or end up boosting his abilities to take on the threats that come next? No one knows at this moment. But, clearly Marvel left a bit of the symbiote behind on purpose.

