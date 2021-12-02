Doctor Strange 2 Toy Seemingly Confirms Namor Connection

Since Marvel Studios produces everything they make with the utmost secrecy, oftentimes characters, first looks, or potential plot points are spoiled through Disney’s consumer products offerings. Case in point: Wednesday evening, a LEGO set started being shared around online seemingly showing off at least one of the villains to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The set in question shows Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) facing a tentacled beast named Gargantos.

Should Marvel go completely comic-accurate with Gargantos, that means the Doctor Strange follow-up will likely include the first direct connection to Namor the Sub-Mariner. At one point, Gargantos served King Naga, a Lemurian ruler finding himself opposed to Prince Namor.

The inclusion of Gargantos was first reported earlier this summer when an actor named Yenifer Molina listed the role on her online resume through her agency’s website. While LEGO sets often shouldn’t be treated as the gospel, the evidence pointing toward the character’s inclusion is certainly mounting up.

Noticeably absent from the set is Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, which could potentially help prove her villainous status in the film.

“Like, she just did something that makes her a criminal. So, in my mind, the next step in her life is this new sense of identity, of knowing the acts that she committed and her own accountability of it,” Olsen previously said on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast.

“All these big trucks are coming in and all these military men and women are coming into assess the situation, and she flies away,” she continued. “Like, she needs to escape, or she’s going to get in trouble, and she doesn’t wanna get in trouble. And so she went away with her grief and her shame and is now… I didn’t think of her as… I don’t think of her being in that home in the tag, she is at peace but she now, for the rest of her life, hiding.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!