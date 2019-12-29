Marvel’s Kevin Feige Confirms Unexpected Characters Will Debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Kevin Feige has previously teased Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s first horror movie. Now, the head honcho of Marvel Studios says some characters fans would never see coming will end up appearing in the movie. Speaking to the students at the New York Film Academy, Feige says a few new characters no one expects will end up making their MCU debuts.

“Sometimes you’re choosing title hero, choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen and often times, it’s as you’re making and developing the movie [asking] ‘Who will come into it?’ and ‘Who will fit into it?’” Feige says of choosing the characters that go into Marvel Studios movies.

The producer adds, “The next Doctor Strange film, for instance, features some new MCU characters which will be making their debut in that movie you won’t expect or won’t guess who it is but we found a cool way to make it work because we want to make a particular type of movie there and there was a character who we always wanted to do something with who will fit really well there.”

It’s hard telling what characters Feige means and it’s entirely possible one or two of them might not be unveiled until the movie hits theaters. Previous reports have suggested both Brother Voodoo and Clea would be making their debuts in the movie, but if Feige and his team really wanted to get funky — they could introduce characters like Man-Thing, Els Bloodstone, or a Blade cameo to really kickstart things.

You can see Feige’s full NYFA panel above.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due out May 7, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.