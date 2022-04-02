Doctor Strange 2 Fans Think Chthon Is in Latest Teaser

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is nearly one month away, and tickets are set to go on sale any day now. To celebrate the impending ticket release, Marvel Studios released another teaser, which includes a handful of new snippets, including a look at what appears to be a new villain that some believe to be none other than Chthon.

If you think back to the days of WandaVision, the Elder God was at the root of a popular theory of being involved in the series in some shape, way, or form, given the show’s connection between the Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) and the Darkhold. In the Marvel source material, Chthon wrote the villainous spell book, and given the tome is very much involved in the plot of the Doctor Strange sequel, it makes perfect sense to include the horror character in the series — if that’s who it is, after all.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!