How WandaVision's Magic Mythos Leads to Chthon

Chaos Magic is suddenly a household term after WandaVision introduced the haphazard mystical art to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the show's latest episode. Though the series itself hasn't introduced a massive big bad like Mephisto or Nightmare, as many have expected it to, the introduction of Chaos Magic does lead directly to another spooky big bad — one that's grown in popularity with fans of the show as of late.

You better buckle in, because we're going to break down Chaos Magic and how it leads directly to eventual MCU introduction of Chthon. There are light spoilers incoming, so proceed with caution if you've yet to see the last episode of WandaVision.

As "Previously On" introduced, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has multiple types of magic at play. There is the purple magic that Agatha's been seen using, which is considered dark magic and potentially tied directly to the Dark Dimension and Dormammu. Then there's the orange magic used by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the Masters of the Mystic Arts, and the blue magic we know next to nothing about.

Then there's the red magic we've seen Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) use throughout her entire time in the MCU, dating all the way back to Avengers: Age of Ultron. We now know this as Chaos Magic, and it's from here Wanda draws her power.

On-screen, we've only really seen the red magic a few times — we've seen it as Wanda's primary power source, and we've seen it when Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) begins to perform the spell to summon Dormammu to Earth. We may have even seen the Sorcerer Supreme use Chaos Magic through the use of the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak on Titan during his fight with Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

By now, you're probably asking, "But how does this all lead to some D-list villain few have heard of?"

In the Marvel comics mythos, it all boils down to Chaos Magic essentially being the essence of Chthon himself. During a run on Dan Slott's Mighty Avengers, it was established the character was likely the earliest adopter of Chaos Magic and used it to rule the world as he saw fit.

Eventually, he was overpowered and locked away deep within Mount Wundagore, a locale notorious for being the birthplace of one Wanda Maximoff.

As WandaVision Episode 8 showed us, Wanda was born with her powers and they were amplified by the Mind Stone instead of created by the Mind Stone, as was thought previously. Because of that, it's possible we could see Wundagore at one point or another, as Wanda goes there in search of her true origin. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) did, after all, continually chastise Wanda for being a novice in the craft.

Now that Chaos Magic is documented within the MCU, there's a chance Wanda can choose to research her past even further to hone her craft, and that's where Chthon could finally come into play.

