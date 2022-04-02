Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Advance Tickets Date Announced in New Promo

Marvel Studios has released an all-new promo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, confirming that the official date that fans can start buying advanced tickets is April 6th. The highly anticipated sequel marks not only the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular hero (though he’s technically not the Sorcerer Supreme anymore) but also filmmaker Sam Raimi back behind the camera of a Marvel movie. Considering the blockbuster success of Spider-Man: No Way Home last year, where it became the highest-grossing film in Sony Pictures’ history and the sixth highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, the next Marvel movie will likely have a lot of eyeballs on it as well since its multiverse shenagians may rival what was done with No Way Home. Grab those tickets for yourself soon.

“It’s a big, big movie,” Cumberbatch previously said in an interview with Empire magazine, calling his shot about its potential to match or exceed Spider-Man: No Way Home. “It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand.” He continued, “There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters. There are some very unexpected conclusions.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DrStrange/status/1510285935400812549?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

We know that the new film will introduce Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez into the MCU but the trailer that aired during the Super Bowl was the most Earth-shaking, teasing the arrival of The Illuminati on the big screen. We don’t know for sure what the membership of the group will look like in the film but two people that sure seem to be on the team are none other than Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier and perhaps Lashana Lynch’s Monica Rambeau as an alternate Captain Marvel. MCU fans are also bracing for the potential return of Hayley Atwell playing the live-action Captain Carter, her presence having been teased on the film’s poster.

Marvel’s official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals that the MCU has “unlocked he Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending anddangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, and featuring the return of Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, and introducing Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Stephen Strange returns when Doctor Strange of the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.