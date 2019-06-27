Doctor Strange 2 Reportedly Casting New Chinese-American Character

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, many Marvel Studios fans are eager to see what’s next for the franchise, especially when it comes to the Master of Mystic Arts himself. There have been rumblings that a sequel to Doctor Strange has been in the works ever since the movie came out in October 2016, but no official announcement has hit.

Marvel Studios is getting ready to reveal more about their plans about future films after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home next week, and we might finally hear something official on Doctor Strange 2. And now a new casting breakdown indicates that the film will begin production in early 2020, and that they’re looking for a major new cast member to join the franchise.

ComicBook verified a new casting breakdown for an untitled Marvel Studios movie indicates that production will take place between January and May 2020, and that they’re casting for a new character named Will described thusly:

“Mid-20s, Chinese-American (must be able to do a standard American accent),” and that’s it. That’s the whole breakdown.

A report from Discussing Film indicates that the breakdown is from Doctor Strange 2, given the film’s production calendar and their own reports on that film’s start date.

Of course, speculation is running wild on who this new character could be, with the specific ethnicity giving way to countless fan theories on social media.

Director Scott Derrickson will return to helm Doctor Strange 2, as reports from late 2018 revealed he had finalized his deal with Marvel Studios. Benedict Cumberbatch will return to play Stephen Strange, the disgraced surgeon turned Sorcerer Supreme. The character last appeared in Avengers: Endgame, when he helped fulfill his vision to defeat Thanos and save the universe.

It’s unclear if Doctor Strange 2 will continue to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe by introducering new characters, or if it will feature a teamup with an already established hero. Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has said he’d like to pair with Cumberbatch for another film after their interactions in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I’m really wanting to do a team-up with Doctor Strange, because we’re both New Yorkers and I just really like the idea of a science guy being teamed up with a guy who does magic, because it totally contradicts everything he knows,” Holland explained to Cinema Blend. “And I like the idea that there is real science that Peter Parker talks about, and then there’s Doctor Strange gibberish, where he’s like ‘The time rift and the thing and the thing.’ So it’s kind of fun.”

Doctor Strange 2 does not yet have a release date, and Marvel Studios has yet of officially announce the film is actually beginning filming in January 2020. But we should learn more about the company’s immediate plans at San Diego Comic-Con next month.