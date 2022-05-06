Elizabeth Olsen Doesn't Think of Scarlet Witch as a Baddie in Doctor Strange 2

Elizabeth Olsen doesn't think of Scarlet Witch as a "baddie" in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She sat down with Good Morning America to promote the children's book she wrote with her husband. But, when fans were allowed to ask questions, there was a whole lot of Wanda in the air. For her part, Olsen doesn't believe Scarlet Witch to be a bad person in the movie. Rather, she thinks the Avenger was working through some "big emotions." It's all very tongue-in-cheek, but there are people out there who still love Wanda and want to put Multiverse of Madness behind them. WandaVision was a fan favorite for the MCU and that depiction of her character still resonates with a lot of people.

That fact makes it even harder to believe that she won't be back in some capacity in the near future. Olsen could really be unsure of her future, but Marvel is not going to ignore all the love for Scarlet Witch among the fans. Comicbook.com spoke to the Scarlet Witch actress about her path from WandaVision and to Multiverse of Madness.

"I mean, it's been a ride that I didn't expect," Olsen revealed. "I got comfortable just taking up a lane and showing just a couple colors of her and it just helping the story and this film as a whole. And then WandaVision, I got to be all the colors of all the rainbows. That was an amazing opportunity, but also an amazing opportunity to remember playfulness and being able to fail and there's such a freedom that we had while filming that has informed me now in how I approach her. And so to be with [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness], I was at first, when I heard, I was like, 'Really, we do WandaVision and then we do that?'"

Elsewhere in our conversation with the star, she was asked about the perception of Scarlet Witch as a "role model" heading into Multiverse of Madness. Olsen isn't interested in that distinction for her character either. She hopes younger viewers learn from Wanda's struggles.

"I think the thing that I worry about is when people start saying, "Is she a role model to children?," she said. "And I don't like answering that question at all because she is a woman who's made big mistakes, and I don't want to think of her as a role model, encouraging kids to make similar violent mistakes."

"Yeah. The only thing that worries me is she became this thing that even little kids loved and then we're really pushing it with this one," Olsen continued. "So that's the one thing where I'm like, 'I don't want to answer role model questions.'"

