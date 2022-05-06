Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Elizabeth Olsen Says Wanda's Journey Is a "Ride That I Didn't Expect"

✖

Elizabeth Olsen made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the end credits of Captain America: The Winter Soldier back in 2014 and went on to play Wanda Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. However, it wasn't until WandaVision hit Disney+ last year that Olsen really got to dive deep into the character. Her performance in the series earned her an Emmy nomination, and her latest portrayal of the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a whole new, much scarier side to the character. The journey has been unique, to say the least, so ComicBook.com asked Olsen what it has been like to evolve this character over so much time through so many genres.

"I mean, it's been a ride that I didn't expect," Olsen shared. "I got comfortable just taking up a lane and showing just a couple colors of her and it just helping the story and this film as a whole. And then WandaVision, I got to be all the colors of all the rainbows. That was an amazing opportunity, but also an amazing opportunity to remember playfulness and being able to fail and there's such a freedom that we had while filming that has informed me now in how I approach her. And so to be with [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness], I was at first, when I heard, I was like, 'Really, we do WandaVision and then we do that?'"

Olsen continued, "But, that said, I think it was an incredible opportunity to have an audience for seven hours on her side and then throw her into a journey where you could potentially question her, where she's coming from. And I really had a great time trying to create an evolution of her and her power and her acceptance and confidence of who she was meant to be, and that informing her decision making. And then I always, with Sam [Raimi], we were always trying to go back to find her humanity, even through it. And so it was a fun line to split between."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theatres.