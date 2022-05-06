Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why She Doesn't Want Kids To Think of Scarlet Witch as a Role Model

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen explained why she doesn't want kids to think of Scarlet Witch as a role model. Comicbook.com's Jamie Jirak got to interview the WandaVision actress in the rollout for the MCU movie. During their conversation, the topic of Scarlet Witch as a source of inspiration for young kids came about. Olsen talked about how the movie could possible affect how fans perceived the Avenger. Make no mistake about it, a lot of people are going to walk out of the theater this weekend feeling a bit different about Wanda Maximoff. Some of that is going to be good and some of it is going to be bad. But, the Scarlet Witch actress knows it is going to come and she's aware that certain fans might take issue with parts of the film. The star acknowledges the mistakes but hopes younger viewers learn from it.

"I think the thing that I worry about is when people start saying, "Is she a role model to children?," she began. "And I don't like answering that question at all because she is a woman who's made big mistakes, and I don't want to think of her as a role model, encouraging kids to make similar violent mistakes."

"Yeah. The only thing that worries me is she became this thing that even little kids loved and then we're really pushing it with this one," Olsen added. "So that's the one thing where I'm like, 'I don't want to answer role model questions.'"

Later in the interview, the Scarlet Witch actress talked about her character's journey through WandaVision and toward Multiverse of Madness.

"I mean, it's been a ride that I didn't expect," Olsen revealed. "I got comfortable just taking up a lane and showing just a couple colors of her and it just helping the story and this film as a whole. And then WandaVision, I got to be all the colors of all the rainbows. That was an amazing opportunity, but also an amazing opportunity to remember playfulness and being able to fail and there's such a freedom that we had while filming that has informed me now in how I approach her. And so to be with [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness], I was at first, when I heard, I was like, 'Really, we do WandaVision and then we do that?'"

