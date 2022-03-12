Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Reveals New America Chavez Photo





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got some brand new photos this weekend. America Chavez is at the center of this movie’s mystery and she’s the focus in the images that Marvel Studios shared with Empire Magazine. A small shot from the trailer showed the young hero inside of a cube holding cell. In this image it looks like Doctor Strange is in the one right next to her. This might come as a surprise for Internet theorists who believed that Marvel was hiding a big surprise in one of these glass cubes. However, it does give fans a better idea of where this entire scene might occur in the movie. Could Strange be in his cell when Wanda has her vision from the trailers? Anything is possible when the Multiverse flies open. Check out the picture for yourself down below.

Multiverse of Madness producer Richie Palmer spoke to D23 Magazine about the upcoming film. He talked about how excited Marvel was to bring Miss America into the fold.

“America is someone we’ve been trying to get into the MCU for a long time. This felt like the best place to do it, because ‘Multiverse’ is in the title and her powers specifically have to do with the Multiverse – her powers being that she can punch open doorways to other universes,” he revealed. “That’s something we haven’t seen in our movies, a character who can actually walk from one universe to another. That’s maddening in itself for characters such as Doctor Strange and Wong, whose jobs are to protect those barriers.”

Marvel breaks down what the heroes are up against in the Doctor Strange sequel: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Are you excited to see more of Miss America’s powers in Multiverse of Madness? Let us know down in the comments!