Marvel Studios Reveals Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Empire Magazine Covers





Empire Magazine just revealed some new covers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Marvel sequel is center stage for issue #400 of the publication. In one image, Strange stands in the center of the strange fantasy wasteland seen in the trailers. In his hands is a shape that Spider-Man: No Way Home fans will recognize as very similar to the spell he cast to help Peter Parker. The other image has so much more going on with tentacles, Wong, Mordo, Scarlet Witch, Defender Strange, America Chavez, Gargantos, and Rintrah. (Delightfully, the T-Rex from the trailer is falling through the void as well.) A ton to digest in each of these images. The full force of the Multiverse is here to reckon with in the second images. Over in the first cover, fans get their first acknowledgement of the spell from No Way Home since Spidey’s adventure came to a close. Marvel fans will be discussing this one all week.

Recently, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said that Benedict Cumberbatch’s character is an anchor of the MCU. He told People that Doctor Strange will have a huge part to play in whatever comes next.

Take a look at the brand new @EmpireMagazine covers for Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness! Experience it only in theaters May 6! pic.twitter.com/mRG7PmOOLG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 11, 2022

“It’s been quite a journey, I remember our very first meeting. … We wanted to pitch him this great character, and before we could he said, ‘So tell me about Doctor Strange,’ because somewhere you knew what this could be,” Feige explained. “You’ve always seen the tremendous potential in this character and because of that, you’ve become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the Multiverse.”

Here’s how Marvel describes the Doctor Strange sequel: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

