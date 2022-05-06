Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: America Chavez Trends As Fans Celebrate Xochitl Gomez's MCU Debut
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally playing in theatres, and the newest MCU film features the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer. The sequel also includes the debut of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a fan-favorite comics character. Marvel fans have been eager to see Gomez in the film, and the young actor did not disappoint. In fact, America Chavez is currently a trending topic on social media.
"I think when people see the movie, much like it is in life, it is not any one thing that defines any one character," Kevin Feige previously said in a press conference. "As Xochitl said, she's a 14-year-old girl figuring out this very traumatic element of her life, which is not the LGBTQ issue, it's the fact that she keeps being tossed around the Multiverse multiple, multiple times. Being truthful to that and showcasing that, and that is not what the movie is about, but it is an important part of the character she becomes in the comics. We wanted to touch upon that."
You can check out some of the tweets praising Gomez's performance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below:
Gimme More
can we talk about america chavez, i loved her and i can't wait to explore her character and powers more in the future #MultiverseOfMadness #AmericaChavez pic.twitter.com/flqED5rJsI— Mady saw MoM (@wandawidxw) May 5, 2022
Truth
Rookie of the Year #AmericaChavez pic.twitter.com/SvYD4jLQMj— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 3, 2022
Great Start
Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez is a good choice, her acting and performance were excellent. I wish to see her more in other upcoming movies and see her using her powers skillfully. #MultiverseofMadness #AmericaChavez pic.twitter.com/oDifyPGLiw— via ᱬ⧗ saw DSMoM (@everydayolsen) May 4, 2022
No Choice But To Stan
Shout-out to #AmericaChavez for wearing this pin the entire freaking movie! #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/5F4cAJRe4J— Aloha Pirates 🇵🇸🇺🇦🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@krav42) May 6, 2022
Lovable Team-Up
#Wanda is one of the best things in this movie. However, the relationship between #DoctorStrange and #AmericaChavez is the heart of the movie for me. Really loved their chemistry together. pic.twitter.com/Rs5VwZdy6z— Del💫 (@murderpuppywill) May 5, 2022
Most Impressive
giving miss xochitl some love too bc she held her own pretty well considering she was acting with the big people!! #AmericaChavez #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/WhZMMCsL0J— ken saw MoM! (@wandaslizzie) May 5, 2022
Dynamic Duo
They look so happy 😭 I love them so much ❤️ #AmericaChavez #Wong #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/rPv4Z10SjN— َ (@AMERICAJEDI) May 6, 2022
Best Trope
Slight #DoctorStrange spoilers
Adding strange and #AmericaChavez to my favorite reluctant dad ends up with adopted kid trope pic.twitter.com/L9GImcZEB7— echo ☀️ saw mom (@king_Ioki) May 6, 2022
New Fav
Xochitl Gomez did such an incredible job America Chavez easily will become one of my favorite characters she did not disappoint. #AmericaChavez pic.twitter.com/zn6VBfeTXt— Vivi | Saw M.O.M (@krazyvivi_11) May 6, 2022
Representation Matters
Can’t say enough of how good of a job Xochitl Gomez did #MultiverseOfMadness Glad that she’s representing la raza on the big screen🇲🇽 Can’t wait to see what what’s ahead for American Chavez!#AmericaChavez pic.twitter.com/4cF9wQkCNd— José🇲🇽 (@tycheech) May 6, 2022
Fan Art
God bless America Chavez! 🇺🇸🌟🏳️🌈#MultiverseofMadness #MultiversoDeLaLocura #AmericaChavez #fanart pic.twitter.com/I4gKwjJYWU— Christopher Peña (@chris_penart) May 5, 2022
Protect Her!
We don't talk about her enougth #MultiverseOfMadness #AmericaChavez pic.twitter.com/q9shgviS6k— Oh Captain my Captain 🏳️🌈✡️⚔️ (@Bex_Oscar) May 5, 2022
Top-Notch Cast
Damn, all of the cast of #MultiverseOfMadness nailed it! #ScarletWitch #Wong #DoctorStrange #AmericaChavez pic.twitter.com/HxboR70emx— 🦋 (@paulvdeborah) May 5, 2022