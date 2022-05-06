Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: America Chavez Trends As Fans Celebrate Xochitl Gomez's MCU Debut

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally playing in theatres, and the newest MCU film features the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer. The sequel also includes the debut of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a fan-favorite comics character. Marvel fans have been eager to see Gomez in the film, and the young actor did not disappoint. In fact, America Chavez is currently a trending topic on social media.

"I think when people see the movie, much like it is in life, it is not any one thing that defines any one character," Kevin Feige previously said in a press conference. "As Xochitl said, she's a 14-year-old girl figuring out this very traumatic element of her life, which is not the LGBTQ issue, it's the fact that she keeps being tossed around the Multiverse multiple, multiple times. Being truthful to that and showcasing that, and that is not what the movie is about, but it is an important part of the character she becomes in the comics. We wanted to touch upon that."

You can check out some of the tweets praising Gomez's performance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below: