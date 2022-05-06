Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Speaks Out on America Chavez's MCU Journey

✖

Existing Marvel characters like Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch might be headlining Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the upcoming film also represents at least one highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Popular Marvel Comics character America Chavez is joining the MCU in Sam Raimi's new Doctor Strange adventure, played by Xochitl Gomez, and Marvel is looking to make her live-action adaptation as faithful as possible.

During the press conference for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this weekend, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke a bit about bringing America to the screen. The character in the comics is a lesbian, and Feige explained the importance of addressing her sexuality in the film.

"It's important, as we always say, that these films present the world as it is, and the world outside your window, as they used to say in publishing," Feige explained. "That aspect of America's character is from the comics. We always want to adapt them as well and as truthfully as we can."

Feige went on to say that, while America's sexuality is an important element of who she is as a character, it's far from the only thing that defines her. The creative team worked to bring every element of the character to life, and figure out exactly who she would be and what would drive her in this very difficult situation.

"I think when people see the movie, much like it is in life, it is not any one thing that defines any one character," Feige said. "As Xochitl said, she's a 14-year-old girl figuring out this very traumatic element of her life, which is not the LGBTQ issue, it's the fact that she keeps being tossed around the Multiverse multiple, multiple times. Being truthful to that and showcasing that, and that is not what the movie is about, but it is an important part of the character she becomes in the comics. We wanted to touch upon that."

Like Kate Bishop, Yelena Belova, and Kamala Khan, America Chavez is a young hero that is new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but could help shape its future and its stories for years to come.

Are you excited to see America Chavez make her MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this Friday? Let us know in the comments!