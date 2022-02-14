Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cast Gets Twitter Emojis

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast is now available to share on Twitter in emoji form. Before debuting the new during Sunday’s Super Bowl game, Marvel activated a series of hashtag emojis representing the significant characters in its upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. There are new emojis for Doctor Strange (#DoctorStrange), Wong (#Wong), Christine Palmer (#ChristinePalmer), the Scarlet Witch (#WandaMaximoff), and Miss America (#AmericaChavez). And sorry, but no, there’s not one for Professor X. You can take a look at all of the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness character emojis embedded below.

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, “the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars returning MCU fixtures Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Xochitl Gomez debuts as America Chavez, Michael Stühlbarg plays Nicodemus West, and Rachel McAdams returns as Christine Palmer.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher as executive producers. Michael Waldron wrote the screenplay.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently underwent a series of reshoots, standard practice for Marvel Studios movies. Raimi recently stated he believed the process is now complete. “I wish I knew the answer to that question,” Raimi told Variety regarding whether he’d finished the film. “I think we’re done, but we just cut everything. We’re just starting to test the picture and we’ll find out if there’s anything that’s got to be picked up. If something’s unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I’ll do it. One thing I know about the Marvel team is they won’t stop. They’ll keep pushing it until it’s as close to being great as it could.”

Raimi directed the original Spider-Man film trilogy, a significant milestone for superhero movies. With Tobey Maguire’s recent return as Spidey in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are now also rumors suggest he’ll appear in Raimi’s Doctor Strange movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6th.