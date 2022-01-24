Former Spider-Man May Appear in Doctor Strange Sequel

A former Spider-Man actor may get yet another chance to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The character in question is Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, who recently made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The “evidence” that Maguire’s Spider-Man is in Doctor Strange 2 comes from social media post teases made by two actors – Marianna Torres and Manolo Rey – who serve as the Portuguese dub voices of Wanda Maximoff and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man. According to Torres and Rey “Good things are coming!!!” for their fans…

…So what kind of project could bring together the voice actors for Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch? Hmmm, let’s think about it…

Seriously, no one should be surprised to hear that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man would show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – given who is sitting in the director’s chair: Sam Raimi. Raimi was Tobey Maguire’s director in the original Spider-Man Trilogy; Marvel fans would be in an uproar if the serendipitous occasion of Tobey Maguire making his MCU debut and Sam Raimi releasing his first MCU movie in the same timeframe didn’t involve some kind of reunion. Marvel Studios is almost obligated to make it happen.

While it was great seeing Maguire’s face in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his character “Peter 2” had a much less dynamic arc than Andrew Garfield’s “Peter 3.” In fact, Maguire’s Peter 2 seemed to tease much more than he actually revealed, with hints about how he and Mary Jane (Kirsten Dust) got along after the awkward ending of Spider-Man 3. If we’re going to be hopping across the Marvel Multiverse, then Doctor Strange 2 making a stop in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Universe would be a welcome expansion of what No Way Home started.

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter 2 got to go back to his timeline with cured versions of Doc-Ock (Alfred Molina) and Norman Osborn/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Marvel fans have had a lot of questions about why Sony and Marvel went with that particular outcome of the story; was it just to bring a better sense of closure to the previous Spider-Man film franchises? Or was it to open new doors to both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield getting new chances at playing Spider-Man? As Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Sony Pictures head Tom Rothman both tell it, sharing their universes and characters is the new policy of the day – so it’s possible!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters on May 6th.