Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Concept Art Reveals Cut Flashback Scene

A piece of concept art for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed off a deleted scene. In the piece posted by Darrell J Warner on Instagram, multiple different versions of the Marvel hero as a child talking to his younger sister. In a surprising moment during the film, her death is revealed to be the cause of his controlling personality. It's a relatable moment that some viewers didn't see coming. However, the themes of loss and control come up much more prominently in the stuff on the cutting room floor. It feels like that was a swap from Scott Derrickson's original project over to Sam Raimi according to the artist. The entire process behind the script is an interesting conversation. At any point these Marvel Studios projects go through so much transformation. It's not uncommon for things to be abandoned midstream. Check it out for yourself down below:

"More Into the Multiverse of Madness…There's a sequence in the released film where one version of Strange, whilst in conversation with himself as another talks of them losing their sister……. Throwing it back here to pre Covid with one of my early tasks in getting to grips with those children of that past…… We were slightly rudderless at the time but still working with the original Scott Derrickson script and awaiting news of a new Director."

He added, "Subsequently, this whole sequence of the Strange kids on the frozen lake was dropped when Sam Raimi took up the tiller……. Fun to do though and this is a rarity for those Doctor Strange fanatics out there…… Let's see what the hopeless Instagram makes of this post……. Not that I want to go off on a tangent here but there's so much noise the whole Instagram thing is joyless these days…"

