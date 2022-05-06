Doctor Strange 2 Star Talks Secrecy Around Filming Illuminati Scenes

Xochitl Gomez made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, playing teenager America Chavez, the lone person across the multiverse that can hop realities without the use of the Darkhold. As is the norm in projects produced by Marvel Studios, Gomez got to work alongside some Hollywood heavyweights in her very first Marvel film.

The actor tells ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson she was star struck simply passing the trailers of those actors that starred in the Sam Raimi feature alongside her, including Sir Patrick Stewart.

"From the stunts to just getting into a trailer and I guess what was the most surprising and shocking thing was that I was number five on the call sheet. I think that really just blew me away. I was like, why, what, how did this happen?" Gomez recalls, adding "And then just being there on set and having all these cars show up, especially when we were shooting the Illuminati stuff, there was all these trailers that had these names on them. I was just like, oh my gosh Sir Patrick Stewart, what?"

On top of that Marvel's strict security protocols ensured all actors were driven to and from set by Marvel personnel.

"And then all these cars lining up and it really felt real because we would have drivers drop us off and pick us up," the actor adds. "So having all these limousine cars and having all these actors kind of come out and get ready and go into hair and makeup and you kind of see them with their cloaks on and everything's it's just like, that was pretty crazy. It was just really weird to me. I was like, what is going on?"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.

Where would you like to see America Chavez pop up next? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!