Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases Daniel Craig's Scrapped Illuminati Character

With the multiverse at the center of its story, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a cameo-filled journey across multiple realities. While the Illuminati featured characters like Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), and Reed Richards (John Krasinski), the team's official lineup seemed to always be in flux. In fact at one point, Thor's brother Balder the Brave was set to appear on the interdimensional council played by none other than Daniel Craig.

Now the film is officially on home media release, visual development artist Darrell J. Warner shared a snippet of the character's costume to his Instagram account. Though he doesn't expressly state which character it is, the Asgardian can be see with one of Odin's ravens. Warner also says the designs belong to a character that's a brother to Thor and Loki.

Earlier this month, Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard told ComicBook.com the character's design got all the way to the prototype stage before the character was switched. Craig couldn't commit to the role due to the various COVID-related travel restrictions around the globe.

"We got very far designing Balder the Brave and then we were waiting, and waiting, and waiting on casting," Churchyard said on our Phase Zero podcast.. "I took it to a prototype stage, we were kind of in that design thing, getting fabrics together and ideas and waiting for an actor. Poor Balder the Brave, he almost made Thor 1, and Thor 2, and Thor 3, if I can simplify that. Then, it's just like, 'Yay! He's gonna get an appearance!' Poor guy. I've seen designs Marvel's archive book of Balder's helmet going back to Kenneth Branagh's Thor. So, he's been a long time waiting and I don't think he's gonna make an appearance any time soon."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and available for purchase on physical home media wherever movies are sold.